India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
29.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! GILL ON 99! Santner drops it short and on off. Gill opens his body and pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, kept out.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, Pandya eases it to mid on.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle. Gill works it to fine leg for one.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Yadav goes now and New Zealand break the stand! A bit early to the shot! This is full and around off, in the 120s speed and Yadav chips it to cover. His bat turns actually in his hands and goes to Mitchell Santner who dives forward and takes the catch.
28.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, pulled to deep square leg for one.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Not out it is! Santner slows it up and serves it full and on middle, it lands and turns away. Yadav takes a big stride forward to defend but misses and the keeper removes the bails. The replay shows there was no bat and the side angle shows Yadav had his back foot inside the line.
The third umpire is checking a stumping appeal.
27.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is eased to long on.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gill into the 90s! Fractionally short, outside off. Gill pulls it over mid-wicket for four more.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Gill strokes it to point.
27.2 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, on middle. Gill punchees it to mid-wicket.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for one.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Yadav mistimes his push to cover for one more.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped to deep cover for one.
26.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Yadav knocks it past cover for one.
26.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pleasing to the eye! Pushes it full and outside off. Gill drives and beats the mid off fielder for a boundary.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Gill looks to push but misses. The keeper is standing up for Daryl Mitchell.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, pulled to deep square leg for one.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, punched to covers for one.
25.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Yadav upper cuts it over backward point for a boundary.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, Gill punches it to deep cover for one.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, Yadav helps it to third man for one.
