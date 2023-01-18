India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, defended out.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Latham guides it to third man for one.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on midde, Bracewell flicks it to square leg for one.
24.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Yet again dot balls put pressure on the bowlers. This is some bowling from Shami! He targets the stumps, good seam up delivery and the ball nips in after landing on middle. Phillips made up his mind to heave it across and misses it completely. The ball crashes the stumps behind. New Zealand lose half of their side now.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, defended out.
24.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Phillips keeps it out.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Latham plays delicately to short third man.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Flat and on middle, punched to Sundar.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, spins in. Phillips pulls it to deep square leg for one.
23.3 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Flat and on off, Latham flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Touch short and outside off, Phillips drops it to point and rushes for a single.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off, tails in. Latham has his stumps covered.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, defended.
22.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Phillips strokes it to cover for a single.
22.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. atham bunts it to deep square leg for one.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched past point for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, nips in. Phillips stays back and defends.
21.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit poor from Yadav! This is down the leg side. Latham sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Latham goes back to defend.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket for a single. 100 up!
21.3 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed to long off for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Latham reverse sweeps but finds point.
20.6 overs (0 Run) India in full control! Yet another good over! New Zealand need one of them to go big now. Length and on middle. Phillips blocks.
20.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Phillips gets a straight bat down to defend.
20.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Latham looks to pull but misses.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, jags away. Latham looks to defend but misses.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, blocked out.
