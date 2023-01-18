India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Phillips leans and defends it out.
19.5 overs (0 Run) This one skids on middle. Phillips keeps it out.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Phillips defends it out.
19.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, swept to deep square leg for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW but looks like there was bat on it. Tossed up, around off, Latham looks to sweep but gets a bottom edge onto the pads. Kuldeep Yadav wanted to review but there was bat on it.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely! Flatter and on middle, spins away. Latham looks to defend but is beaten all ends up.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, kept out.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Pushes it full and on middle, Phillips eases it to mid on.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, punched through covers for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Latham knocks it to point.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on the pads. Latham clips it to mid-wicket.
18.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, defended out.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Phillips counterattacks! Tossed up on middle, Phillips slogs it high over mid-wicket for a biggie.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, pushed to mid off.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! That looked plumb but Mitchell wants to review it. UltraEdge shows no bat. Ball Tracking shows THREE REDS and Kuldeep Yadav gets his second wicket! That stayed so low even Mitchell didn't have clue about it. Tossed up on middle, lands and turns away. Mitchell goes on the back foot inside the line to flick but was late and gets pinged on the pads. The decision was very clear but Mitchell goes back along with a review.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle. Mitchell sweeps it to fine leg for two more. Kishan anticipated there but his dive didn't help.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Mitchell tucks it to mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) A full toss on leg, swept to fine leg for a couple.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, played back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic drive! Full and outside off. Latham leans and drives it through covers. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, guided to third man for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to square leg.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Latham punches it to point.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to long off for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Not quite sure what Kishan thought there as he appealed. On middle, tucked to mid-wicket. Ishan Kishan removes the bails with his own gloves and appeals. Latham was well aware of his line. The replay shows there was big gap.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Yadav gets the better of Nicholls! He has got wrists full of tricks. A wrong'un this time, shorter and around off. Nicholls didn't see this coming. Was setting himself to play the cut shot but till then he was late, the ball spins back in and hits the top of off. Beautiful from Kuldeep.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Tossed up on middle. Nicholls sweeps it to deep square leg for four.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 350, are 97/4. The live updates of India vs New Zealand scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs New Zealand, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs New Zealand, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand live score, India vs New Zealand scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs New Zealand, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.