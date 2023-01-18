India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yadav is off the mark! Short and outside off, Yadav punches it past point for four.
19.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! What a ripper from Ferguson! He bends his back and hits the hard-length, around off, nips a bit away after landing. Kishan gets on his toes to defend but gets an outside edge to the keeper who pouches it safely. Good phase by the Kiwis here.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Pushes it full and outside off, Gill drives it to deep cover for a single.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled to deep square leg for a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Gill looks to flick but gets a leading edge to cover.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to square leg.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty in style for Gill! He continues his good form! Gill has locked his place as an opener. Making most of the opportunity. Full and on middlle. Gill slogs it high over mid-wicket for a biggie.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Flat and outside off, Kishan punches it to cover for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit to long on for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Stumping chance missed! What a big chance! huge moment! Tossed up, outside off. Gill comes down the track to heave but misses. Tom Latham fails to pick up cleanly and till then Gill makes his way back.
17.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Kishan defends on the front foot.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Flat and on off, Blocked out.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Kishan places it to point.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kishan guides it to point.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, nudged to mid-wicket for one.
Drinks! India will be happy with the start but they have lost two big wickets. Shubman Gill is batting superbly and Kishan has just joined him. New Zealand will hope for more wickets. They have a bit wayward but are looking good now. An interesting middle phase awaits.
16.6 overs (0 Run) This one lands outside off and turns away. Kishan looks to defend but misses.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, Gill drives it to deep cover for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) One more single as this is hit to covers.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Flat and on off, Gill flicks it past mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Kishan pushes it to long off for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Kishan punches it through covers for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed to covers for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Kishan defends to cover for a quick single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, defended.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! The man in red-hot form goes! What a delivery from Santner! This is orthodox delivery from Santner. Angles it in and targets the stumps. The ball spins very little away. Kohli tries to defend inside the line but gets beaten on the outside edge and the ball shatters the off stump. That was a superb delivery.
15.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, helped to short fine leg.
