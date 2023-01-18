India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off. Blocked out.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Length and on middle. Daryl punches through the line over mid on and only gets two.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Mitchell flicks it to deep square leg and gets off the mark with a brace.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, defended out.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, kept out. A maiden by Yadav.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, flicked to the right of mid-wicket where Sharma makes a diving stop.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, flicked to mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, defended out.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter, outside off, skids on. Nicholls looks to cut but misses.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, defended to cover.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Allen goes and India are back on the front foot. Thakur bends his back and delivers on the hard-length. Allen skips down but was hurried to the shot as he looks to pull. He gets a top edge to deep square leg where Shahbaz Ahmed (sub) runs in, dives and takes it.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On off, punched to mid off.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Angling on the pads. Allen fails to flick and gets hit on the pads.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Dropped! FIrst Shami now Thakur! Length and on off. Allen slams it back to Thakur who had a much better go at it as the ball came near his stomach area but fails to hold on.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the hips, pulled behind square on the leg side for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Nicholls rocks back and tucks it to square leg for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, whipped to deep square leg for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Allen punches it hard but finds cover.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Allen prods and defends.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! New Zealand weathered the storm and are now dealing in boundaries! On middle, Allen pulls it past deep mid-wicket for four.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, swept behind square leg for one.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is ordinary from Pandya! Short and it is dispatched again to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. The umpire checks and the replay shows the ball bounced before touching the ropes.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Turning out to be a big over! Pandya keeps bowling short, Allen pulls again to mid-wicket for four.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Short and angling down. Allen swings his bat and connects it over fine leg for a biggie.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter and on off, Allen hits it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Nicholls flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, on off. Nicholls leans and pushes it to cover.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bowls it way outside off, Nicholls leaves it alone.
