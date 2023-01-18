India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) This is way outside off. Allen makes a leave.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent from Shami! Length ball, around off, angling in before making a slight away movement. Allen is squared up as he looks to defense.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Allen leaves it alone.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Allen looks to flick but gets hit high on the pads.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, nips in. Allen shoulders arms. Much better from Shami.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good start for the Kiwis! Length ball, slanting on the pads. Allen helps it to fine leg for four more.
3.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, left alone.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, tucked to square leg.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! On the hips, Conway misses his flick and it goes off the pads to fine leg for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, blocked out.
3.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Allen glances it to fine leg for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, pushed to mid on.
2.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Length ball, outside off, holds its line. Allen looks to defend but misses.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! pick up shot! Full and on middle. Allen wrists it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Conway looks to push but gets an inside edge to fine leg for one.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked behind square on the leg side for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off. Allen keeps it out.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Conway mistimes his drive to mid-wicket.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Siraj makes it to swing back in, full and on middle. Conway flicks it past square leg. Kuldeep Yadav puts in a dive in the deep but the ball wins the race.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, eased to mid on.
1.3 overs (0 Run) That was a beauty! A bit low and would have hit the stumps. Short in length and on off, it nips back in. Conway makes a brave leave as he shoulders arms.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is hit to square leg.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Conway is off the mark straightaway! Length ball, outside off. Conway punches on the front foot through covers and it races to the fence.
Mohammed Siraj to bowl from the other side.
0.6 over (0 Run) This is full and on off, Allen drives but Shami stops it quickly.
0.5 over (0 Run) Length ball on middle. Defended out.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGED AWAY! Length ball, outside off. Allen looks to cut but gets an outside edge over the second slip fielder where Virat Kohli jumps but to no avail. It goes over him for four. New Zealand are off the mark.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Blocked out.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full and outside off, outswinger again. Allen shoulders arms to it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Fuller and around off, swings away. Allen defends it out.
