India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, Sharma again makes a leave.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is bread and butter for Rohit! He will pull this all day long! Short and angling down. Rohit pulls it over square leg for a biggie.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
4.2 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off, Sharma happily leaves it.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off, Rohit lets it go.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, wided.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to mid off.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky one! Lockie Ferguson drags his length back and serves it outside off. Gill looks to pull but gets a top edge behind the keeper for a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Lockie Ferguson serves it on a length and on middle. Gill keeps it out.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, Gill punches but finds cover.
3.2 overs (0 Run) This one slants in on middle. Gill looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Gill leaves it alone.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! What a shot! 10 off the over then! Full and outside off. Rohit lofts it over covers and it goes all the way for a biggie.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rohit leaves it alone.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Beauty! This one holds its line, fuller and outside off. Sharma goes for the big booming drive but misses.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Rohit shoulders arms.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! This is on the hips, Rohit waits on the back foot and pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, guided to point.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Gill blocks it out. Just four of the over then.
1.5 overs (0 Run) This is full and slanting on off, bit of swing. Gill defends again.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Gill defends.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a good start from the Kiwis! Width outside off. Gill stands tall and punches it through cover-point for four.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Lockie Ferguson gets it to swing back in, length and on off. Gill defends it out.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the hips, Gill chips it wide of mid-wicket.
Lockie Ferguson to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This time Rohit goes for the classical drive! Full and outside off, it is hit through covers for a boundary. Rohit is off the mark.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length and around off. Rohit solidly blocks it.
0.4 over (0 Run) An outswinger, full and outside off. Rohit again makes a leave.
0.3 over (0 Run) Tempting line but Rohit leaves! This is full and outside off. There to drive but Rohit leaves.
0.2 over (0 Run) Fuller and slanting on middle. Rohit steps across and eases it to mid on.
0.1 over (0 Run) Shipley goes full and on middle, Rohit pushes it to mid on.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Fuller and way outside off, too wide and Rohit lets it go.
0.1 over (1 Run) Wide! Starts with a length ball, swinging down the leg side. Rohit misses his clip.
We are all set for action. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are out to open for India. The Kiwis have taken their position as well. Henry Shipley to start with the ball.
It's time for the national anthems. It will be New Zealand's first followed by India's.
Suryakumar Yadav is up for a chat. He says he is looking forward to this tournament. Adds he tries to play according to the situation and whatever the team demands. Reckons he sometimes feels the emotions from the crowd but he remembers what he did to get all this, so he tries to remain the same.
New Zealand (PLAYING XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C/WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
India (PLAYING XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.
Tom Latham says they wanted to bat first as well, looks a good wicket. Adds they are looking forward to the series. Shares New Zealand love to play here. Informs they are playing three seamers and two spinners.
Rohit Sharma says it is a good pitch, a little dry and they want to defend the score. Adds it is critical to keep the momentum but they want to focus what is in their hands. Reckons it is nice to have a headache when there are so many players competing for a place. Shares Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are playing.
TOSS - India have won the toss will BAT first!
PITCH REPORT - Murali Kartik says it is a nice colored surface, light grass. Adds batting first or batting second is immaterial. Reckons it is cold in the evening so dew will not play much part. Feels it is upto the team to choose what they want to do.
New Zelaand have rested two key players, Williamson and Southee but despite that look like a very strong team. India are without KL Rahul, and Iyer but their batting looks very balanced and in top form. Bowling too looks very strong and with the form of Siraj and Kuldeep, we should expect both teams to go hard against each other. Toss and team news coming up. With so many matches coming up with less time to recover, it shouldn't be surprising if teams shuffle their pack and test their bench regularly.
The journey to the upcoming World Cup is on and both India and New Zealand have kicked off their journey. Hello and welcome to the first ODI. India after a clean sweep against Sri Lanka face a much tougher test against New Zealand and so does the Kiwis who after winning against Pakistan look to gather momentum and build a squad for the mega event.
...Match Day...
