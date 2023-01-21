Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Opts To Bowl As India Remain Unchanged vs New Zealand In Raipur
After registering a narrow 12-run win the in the series opener, Team India now look to take an unassailable 2-0 when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday
2nd ODI Live: India eye series, take on New Zealand in Raipur.© AFP
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Updates: After registering a narrow 12-run win the in the series opener, Team India now look to take an unassailable 2-0 when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium will host an international match for the first time. In the first ODI, Shubman Gill scored a double century and laid the foundation of India's win. After opting to bat first, India posted a mammoth total of 349/8, on the back of Gill's knock of 208. In reply, New Zealand got closer to the target, thanks to Michael Bracewell's quickfire century (140), but were bowled out for 337. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 2nd ODI Match between India and New Zealand straight from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium
2nd ODI, New Zealand in India, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Jan 21, 2023
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
India won the toss and elected to field
- 12:20 (IST)IND vs NZ: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand in Raipur. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium will host an international match for the first time.India eye an unassailable lead while the Kiwis look to force the series into the decider.
