Mohammed Shami made the ball talk on Saturday against New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur. He took three wickets and formed a lethal bowling partnership with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya. Courtesy of the Indian bowlers' might, New Zealand were reduced to 15/5 at one stage. The Blackcaps somewhat recovered to put up a 108-run total, which the Indian team chased down in 20.1 overs. Courtesy of the win, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against New Zealand.

After the match, Shami was asked at a press conference whether Team India was on the right track to build a team ahead of the ODI World Cup, to be held at home later this year.

Shami replied: "Dekhiye, mujhe nahi lagta logo ko abhi tak doubt hai Indian team ke upar. Aapko itne acche results diye hai 4-6 saalo mei. Agar uske baad bhi aapko doubt hai, ya aap World Cup ke liye sochte hai...bahut lamba time hai. Toh humare pass bahut series hai, practice karne ke liye, match khelne ke liye. Aur players ko jaan ne ke liye. Toh abhi humare pass time hai toh behetar hoga ki hum match-to-match jaaye. (See, I don't think people have doubt over the Indian team. We have been giving good results in past 4-6 years. If still have any doubts, we have a lot of time left for the World Cup. We have many series for match practice. We have more time to know players. We have time so it's better to take it match-to-match)."

Talking about the match, India's relentless pace attack ran through a fragile New Zealand batting line-up as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series on Saturday The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma hit a sublime 50 off 51 balls while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53 deliveries.

It was an emphatic win but the sea of fans that had flocked the remotely located Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium for Raipur's first international game was left wanting for more due to the early finish.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the batters with their high-quality seam bowling reducing New Zealand to a dismal 15 for five after Rohit opted to bowl. The odd ball stopping made the New Zealand batters' job tougher though the Indian openers made batting look easy in the evening.

The third and final ODI will be played in Indore on Tuesday.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

"Root Cause Is Dirty Politics": Sports Activist Amid #MeToo Protests