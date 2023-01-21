The Indian pacers ran amok in the second ODI match against New Zealand on Saturday. After India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against the Blackcaps, the likes of Mohammad Shami, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur combined to put New Zealand completely on the backfoot with strikes at regular intervals at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Raipur. The guests lost Finn Allen's wicket on the fifth ball of their innings when their score was zero and there was no looking back for India since then.

Shami took three wickets, Hardik scalped two while Siraj and Shardul got one wicket each to reduce New Zealand to seven down at the score of 103 by the 31st over. Some late swing played a crucial role in the Indian pacers dominating the show, while the New Zealand batters played equally poor shots to make things look further embarrassing for the visiting side.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a dig at "modern day batters", hinting that they fail to play swing bowling. Pathan's statement came after Indian pacers made the Kiwi batters struggle in Raipur.

"Modern day batters ke samne thoda ball hila or Garba chalu," wrote the former India all-rounder on Twitter.

Modern day batters ke samne thoda ball hila or Garba chalu — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 21, 2023

Apart from the pacers, Washington Sundar scalped two and Kuldeep Yadav claimed one wicket as India bundled out New Zealand for 108 runs. Glenn Phillips was the guests' top-scorer with a 36-run knock.

After registering a narrow 12-run win the in the series opener, Team India now look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. On the other hand, New Zealand need a win to stay alive in the series.

