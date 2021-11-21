Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is well known for his economical spells. Bowling tight lines and lengths is considered to be one of Ashwin's key attributes when it comes to handling tight situations. The spinner bowled an impressive spell in the 2nd T20I win over New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday, finishing with figures of 1/19 from his four overs as he managed to put a lid on the visitors' run-rate. Ashwin's tight spell helped India restrict New Zealand to 153/6 before they chased down the target with seven wickets and 16 balls to spare.

In a hilarious tweet after Friday's game, former India opener Wasim Jaffer praised Ashwin's economical spell using a picture of a cheeseburger.

Jaffer shared two pictures of a burger which contained just a patty inside the buns and without any sauce or seasoning. Jaffer claimed that the burger had been recently offered to him by Ashwin.

"Recently @ashwinravi99 invited me for a cheeseburger and served this. So I'm not surprised at all with how economical he has lately been. #INDvNZ," tweeted Jaffer.

Ashwin replied to Jaffer's hilarious tweet and wrote: "Wasim bhai."

Wasim bhai — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) November 20, 2021

Ashwin returned to the Indian T20I team after four years last month after being included in the squad for the T20 World Cup, where India crashed out in the Super 12 stage.

In the first T20I against New Zealand, Ashwin had produced another economical spell of 2/23 from his four overs. India won that game by five wickets.

Friday's win in Ranchi gave Indian an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The last T20I will be played on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.