Trent Boult was in top form during the T20 World Cup final but couldn't prevent a defeat for New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai. Despite Boult taking two wickets in his four overs, the Blackcaps lost to Australia by eight wickets in the summit clash. After the loss, New Zealand will have to quickly pick themselves up and get ready for the upcoming T20I series against India. They have already reached Jaipur for the series which is scheduled to begin from November 17. Speaking to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Boult spoke about his side's journey in the T20 World Cup and also opened up about how they had to adjust to playing conditions. They played in three different grounds during the tournament. He also pointed out that his teammates are looking forward to facing India.

"The World Cup final was a big stage but probably second to that is to take on India in their own backyard. I think the boys are looking forward to this series and we will play some good cricket", he stated.

"It's always been a strength for this side to read the wicket and understand what balls are going to be successful and what scores are going to be challenging. You know these conditions are very foreign to what we are used to from back home, you know the smaller rugby grounds," said Boult.

"The boys were impressive so it was a pleasing job overall. But it was a bit of a shame to be on the wrong side of the result," he further added.

The pacer also finished third in the list of highest wicket-takers behind Wanindu Hasaranga (16) and Adam Zampa (13). Boult also bagged 13 dismissals but conceded more runs than Zampa. The 32-year-old credited his wicket-taking abilities to the IPL and other franchise cricket leagues.

"I think the beauties of the IPL and franchise cricket around the world helps you understand different grounds. I use my skills and I try to pick up skills. I am relatively clear about what I want to do with T20 cricket. Everyone knows the recipe of early wickets and everyone is hunting for them. It is such a crucial part of the game", he said.

Having already lost in the 2019 ODI World Cup final, New Zealand will be aiming to be well-prepared for the tournament next year and Boult feels that they are in "good position".

"The white-ball New Zealand team is in a good position," he said.