India's vice-captain Shubman Gill continued his stellar form with a record-breaking century in the third and final One-day International against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. The 25-year-old opener reached his seventh ODI hundred off just 95 balls, cementing his reputation as one of the most consistent batters in the format. Gill's milestone knock also saw him achieve two remarkable records. He became the fastest batter to reach 2,500 ODI runs, achieving the feat in his 50th match, surpassing South Africa's Hashim Amla, who had previously held the record at 51 innings. Additionally, the Gujarat Titans captain reached 5000 international runs in just 131 innings across formats.

His impressive performances in the ODI series against England have also seen him climb to second place in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, overtaking India skipper Rohit Sharma. Gill's scores of 87 and 60 in the first two ODIs had already put him in contention for a top spot, and his century in Ahmedabad has further boosted his standing among the world's elite batters.

Gill's love affair with Ahmedabad as a batting venue continued as he delivered yet another dominant performance. The right-hander had previously registered his highest T20I score of an unbeaten 126 against New Zealand at the same venue in February 2023.

A month later, he scored his maiden Test century on the same ground against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, making 128 off 251 balls. Across nine innings in Ahmedabad, Gill boasts an outstanding average of nearly 80, making it his second most productive venue after Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, where he has also amassed over 400 runs.

Gill departed after scoring 112 runs off 102 deliveries, comprising 14 boundaries and three maximums.

