Mohammed Shami's much-anticipated comeback will be further delayed as the Indian pacer was not named in India's playing eleven for the first T20I against England, fueling speculations whether national selectors are sanguine about his fitness. Ironically, the seemingly fit-again 34-year-old pacer bowled for close to half an hour at the side nets, targeting stumps, even as Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced the playing XI without including him after opting to bowl at the toss. Although there is a heavy strapping on his left knee, Shami had bowled full tilt at the India nets in all their sessions.

The question however remains whether problem of a swelling left knee after each rigorous session is still causing problems for the veteran pacer. There seemed to be no significant doubts about his fitness, as skipper Suryakumar had expressed confidence in Shami's inclusion during the pre-match media interaction.

"It's always good to have an experienced bowler in your side, and he is making a comeback after over a year. I am really excited to see him. I have witnessed his journey—what he did at the NCA, how he focused on his bowling and recovery. It's great to see him fit and back in the side," Suryakumar said on Tuesday.

Shami himself spoke about his eagerness to return, emphasizing the hard work he put into proving his fitness by playing in all three domestic formats for Bengal—starting with the Ranji Trophy, followed by the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, and concluding with the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"The hunger to play for the country should never end. If you love it, you will always fight back, no matter how many injuries you face," Shami said at a Cricket Association of Bengal event.

"No matter how many matches I play, it always feels like less. Once I leave cricket, I may never get this chance again," he added during CAB's felicitation ceremony for the victorious Under-15 women's cricketers at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Shami has also been bowling at full throttle since the camp began on Sunday, when he underwent a rigorous three-phase session spanning more than an hour.

Starting with a 15-minute warm-up, he bowled in the nets for approximately 45 minutes before concluding his practice under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel for about 30 minutes.

Shami focused on length bowling at the side nets, targeting a two-stump line.

On the second day of India's practice session, Shami took it easy, engaging in a light routine while his teammates slogged it out.

However, on the eve of the match on Tuesday, he returned to bowl at full intensity without any noticeable discomfort.

Despite his left knee being consistently strapped, he did not require attention from the physio or the strength and conditioning coach.

The only hint of unease came when he walked back to the dressing room, moving cautiously and taking measured steps, seemingly mindful of his left leg.

Shami's comeback has drawn significant attention in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, especially with a fitness cloud hanging over star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who developed a back niggle during the fifth Test in Sydney.

Shami's inclusion in the white-ball series, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, is seen as a crucial step.

Shami had been sidelined since the lost final against Australia on November 19, 2023, due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

Following that, swelling in his left knee delayed his domestic comeback.

He eventually returned to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy, leading Bengal to their first win of the season with a seven-wicket haul. He followed it up with strong performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (11 wickets) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (five wickets).

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar also underlined Shami's importance while announcing the Champions Trophy squad in Mumbai last week. "I don't think his fitness issues were related to white-ball cricket. We were trying to get him to Australia. Unfortunately, his knee didn't allow him to play four-day or five-day cricket.

"With white-ball cricket, he has played most of the Syed Mushtaq Ali games and some of the Vijay Hazare games. With uncertainty around Jassi (Bumrah), if Shami is fit and playing regularly, his quality and experience are invaluable. Getting him involved in T20Is is a way to reintroduce him to international cricket under pressure," Agarkar said.

Shami's next opportunity to prove his readiness will likely come later in the series, with India aiming to find the right balance ahead of the Champions Trophy.

