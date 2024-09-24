Ravichandran Ashwin, playing in Chennai, performed both with the bat and the ball for India against Bangladesh in the first Test. His century and six-wicket haul helped India register a 280-run win with ease against Bangladesh. After the win, Ashwin indulged in a fun discussion on the first Test where he praised Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young India opener has been in great touch since the time he made his debut for the national team. Jaiswal became the first batter in the 147-year history of Test cricket to score more than 750 runs in his first 10 innings at home. The record previously belonged to George Headley of West Indies who slammed 747 back in 1935.

Ashwin had some interesting opinion on Jaiswal.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is not an innocent guy. He will keep on looking. I am telling you, he is not a lazy person. He is a small boy. He will do a lot of work. Leave him. We will take care of him another day," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Even Jaiswal played well in the first innings. When we were in trouble, a 50 partnership came about. It was a crucial partnership. He is easily the most improved slip fielder. There is no doubt."

Jaiswal made a brilliant tumbling catch at second slip on the third day here to dismiss Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan off pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Ashwin said Jaiswal's growth as a reliable close-in fielder has helped the team with another option beyond KL Rahul, a regular in these positions.

"KL Rahul is an amazing fielder in second slip. And he (Jaiswal) was able to replace him in the second slip. So, according to me, they worked very hard.

Advertisement

"The close-in catching, in places like short-leg, is a very difficult thing. You don't get good fielders like this. Jaiswal himself volunteers and stands up.

"He also does head-to-head work. So, all in all, we didn't get to see Dilip Sir's name not getting mentioned more prominently," said Ashwin.

With PTI inputs