Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in the second innings to put his side in the driver's seat on Day 4 of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Monday. Ashwin looked in brilliant form but one of his wickets had a major contribution from Virat Kohli. In a video going viral on social media, Kohli was seen having a long conversation about Ashwin regarding his bowling tactics. In the video, Kohli seemingly was advising Ashwin to take the ball away from Zakir Hasan and on the very next delivery, Ashwin struck by sticking to the plan.

In visuals captured by the official broadcasters, Kohli went towards Ashwin and could be seemingly spotted advising the star Indian spinner to take the ball away from Zakir. The plan produced dividends as the 102-Test match veteran trapped the Bangladesh opener in front of the stumps.

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took two quick wickets to reduce Bangladesh to 26 for two in their second innings as India grabbed complete command of the rain-hit second Test.

Bangladesh still trail by 26 runs. Ashwin did the damage with a two-wicket haul (2/14).

Earlier, aggressive fifties by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul placed India in a commanding position.

Jaiswal (71 off 52 balls) and Rahul (68 off 43 balls) helped India declare their first innings at 285 for nine for a lead of 52 runs. Virat Kohli made a fluent 47 off 35 balls.

For Bangladesh, veteran left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan picked four wickets (4/78) along with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/41) to check the free-flowing Indian batters as they scored runs in excess of eight an over.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)