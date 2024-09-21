The ongoing first Test between India and Bangladesh is making new headlines everyday. Starting from Ravichandran Ashwin's heroic ton on Day 1 to Jasprit Bumrah's fantastic four-wicket haul on the second day, this match is a visual treat for all the cricket fans. On Day 2, India got bundled out for 376 but their bowlers bounced back in style and bowled out Bangladesh for just 149. Pacers Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep did not even let the Bangladesh to put up a fight.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 33 runs, was the highest scorer for Bangladesh. However, his dismissal gave fans a hilarious moment.

In the 31st over of Bangladesh's innings, Shakib tried to play a reverse sweep on Ravindra Jadeja's delivery. However, the ball found the edge of the bat and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant made no mistake and took a brilliant catch behind the stumps.

The umpire went for a review to check whether it was out. The decision came on the big screen in the favour of India and the entire team joyously celebrated the dismissal. Seeing this, star India batter Virat Kohli did not shy away from showing his excitement and did a hilarious dance.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill cleansed months of hurt, anxiety and disappointments of varying nature with emotional hundreds on the third day to place India in a prime position to win the first Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Gill (119 not out) and Pant (109 led the hosts' run glut with an alliance of 167 for the fourth wicket that helped India, overnight 81/3, declare their second innings at 287 for 4 for an overall lead of 514.

Bangladesh showed some spunk in their second innings to reach 158 for four when play was called off at 4.25 pm due to bad light. They still need a whopping 357 runs for the result to be in their favour.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51) and Shakib Al-Hasan (5) were manning the crease for the visitors, and the day could have ended on a better note for them have they been a slightly more judicious in shot selection against star off-spinner R Ashwin (3/63).

(With PTI Inputs)