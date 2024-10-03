India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli registered another illustrious milestone to his name, as he breached the 1000 fours mark in Test cricket. Having already done so in one-day internationals, Kohli reached the 4-digit mark in the longest format too, as India defeated Bangladesh in the second Test at Kanpur. Virat, who has a total of 1302 fours to his name in ODI cricket, reached 1001 fours mark in Test cricket during his stay on the crease on Day 5 of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium on Tuesday.

With the milestone, Kohli joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, etc. in the list of batters with more than 1000 fours each in ODIs and Tests. However, Virat is the only active batter to do so. All the other batters on the list have already retired from the game.

Player | Boundaries in Tests | Boundaries in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar | 2058 | 2016

Kumar Sangakkara | 1491 | 1385

Ricky Ponting | 1509 | 1231

Virat Kohli | 1001 | 1302

Mahela Jayawardene | 1387 | 1119

Chris Gayle | 1046 | 1128

Virender Sehwag | 1233 | 1132

Brian Lara | 1559 | 1042

After the conclusion of the Kanpur Test, Kohli gifted one of his signed bats to the soon-to-be retired Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after the home side completed a 2-0 Test series sweep over the visitors.

Shakib, who played his last overseas Test here, has already made it clear that he wouldn't play the home series against South Africa unless the current caretaker government in Bangladesh can assure his smooth passage out of the country.

After the second Test ended here with India winning by seven wickets, Kohli was seen walking towards the Bangladesh team and handing over his bat to Bangladesh's greatest ever cricketer.

The duo was seen exchanging pleasantries and sharing a laugh as Shakib did a bit of shadow driving with the willow.

With PTI Inputs