Ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan is excited to share the dressing room with India legend Virat Kohli and said 'his passion and spirit are unmatched'. Sarfaraz, who made his Test debut against England earlier this year, is eager to link up with his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate Kohli. In the series against England, Sarfaraz could not meet Kohli as the latter withdrew from the five-Test series citing personal reasons.

The youngster lauded the former India captain's leadership skills and his ability to bind the team together.

"His passion and spirit are unmatched. Whenever I saw him, even in the pre-match meetings, he'd take charge and tell everyone how many runs he'd score off a particular bowler and break that down for everyone," Sarfaraz told JioCinema. "To be gutsy enough to stand up and talk with such positivity in front of everyone and then deliver the next day is a very unique ability," he added.

He also shared how his first encounter with Kohli went while making his desire to be his teammate in the national team clear, "I met him at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time. I had scored 45 runs in 21 balls here and he bowed to me. I had a lot of fun that day. It was a dream to share an Indian team dressing room with him it will come true in the future if I get the opportunity."

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel hopes to parlay his strong form from his debut Test series earlier this year into the series against Bangladesh.

Jurel asked Kohli for the secret that's allowed him to be so consistent over his career, "I asked him how he stayed so consistent and how I could improve my game. It's something I've always been curious about, I even asked Dhoni sir the same thing. They have become legends and there must be a secret behind it. I know now that doing what seems boring and easy repetitively has built these legends."

"Kohli told me that, if doing the boring things were so easy to do, everyone would be doing it. You have to keep doing those things and then you'll be able to accomplish your dreams," Jurel added.

Sarfaraz has picked up the value of having a routine and being self-aware by watching Kohli over the years at RCB. "He is clear about his game. He knows the work a player needs to keep doing and that criticism or praise shouldn't affect your game. 'This is my work, I have to do this in the morning, this in the afternoon, this in the evening, and sleep at a specific time.' That's what I have learned from him."

Both players also pointed out what aspects of Kohli's batting technique amazed them the most. Jurel said, "How he steps out and hits it over the covers, that's not an easy shot," while Sarfaraz picked two signature shots, "I love his flick shot and his cover drive."

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from Thursday.

