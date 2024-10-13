Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi's three wickets helped India secure a 3-0 series victory against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday. India defeated the Tigers (Bangladesh) by 133 runs. In a post-match interview, Ravi Bishnoi expressed his excitement about reaching the milestone of 50 T20I wickets. "I'm feeling great with this small milestone. It's good pressure when you have healthy competition in the team. I wanted to make the most of this opportunity," Bishnoi said. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3/30 in his four overs.

He also became the youngest (24 years, 37 days) to take 50 T20I wickets for India and the second joint-fastest to reach this milestone along with Arshdeep Singh.

Bishnoi emphasized the importance of self-improvement and adaptability in the game.

"It feels good to see the game from the outside as well. You need to work on yourself and work on things accordingly," he said.

Reflecting on his recent break from the game, he mentioned, "I had a break for a few days, so I tried to make the most of it," Bishnoi said.

Earlier in the match, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, India was off to a poor start as they lost opener Abhishek Sharma for yet another low score, just four runs in four balls. India was 23/1 in 2.1 overs. On the other side, Sanju Samson had made a fine start, smashing Taskin Ahmed for four boundaries in the second over.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav joined Samson on the crease. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was welcomed with a four and six by the Indian skipper. In the fifth over, Suryakumar punished Taskin Ahmed with two fours and a six. India reached the 50-run mark in 4.2 overs and got a total of 16 runs from the over.

In the next over, Suryakumar demolished Tanzim, hitting him for three fours and a six, ending the powerplay with 82/1 on the board, with Samson (37*) and Suryakumar (35*) on the board.

Samson continued his rampage in the next over, greeting Rishad Hossain with two fours and a six to bring up his third T20I fifty in just 22 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. India reached the 100-run mark in 7.1 overs.

The 10th over was a monstrous one for India as Samson as Rishad was taken to a trip to all the parts of the ground by Samson, who smashed him for five successive sixes to march into the 90s. India was 152/1 at the end of 10 overs, with Samson (92*) and Suryakumar (48*) unbeaten.

Suryakumar continued his fine run of form, reaching his half-century in 23 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

With a fine boundary over Mahedi Hasan's head, Samson reached his maiden T20I ton in just 40 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes.

Samson's fine knock came to an end as he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman and caught by Parvez Hossain Emon at deep square leg for 111 in 47 balls, with 11 fours and eight sixes. The 173-run partnership between these two had come in just 69 balls. India was 196/2 in 13.4 overs.

India reached the 200-run mark in 14 overs. Well-set skipper Suryakumar was also dismissed for 75 in just 35 balls, with eight fours and five sixes. He was dismissed by Mahmadullah and caught by Rishad Hossain at deep midwicket. India was 206/3 in 14.3 overs.

Hardik Pandya was next up on the crease and he kept the scoring rate up by hitting Tanzim for two fours and two sixes. In the next over, it was Riyan Parag's turn to attack, smashing Mahedi Hasan for two sixes and a four. India reached the 250-run mark in 16.4 overs.

The partnership of 70 runs in just 26 balls between Hardik and Parag came to an end with Taskin removing Riyan for 34 in 13 balls, with one fours and four sixes. Litton Das took a fine catch behind the stumps. India was 276/4 in 18.4 overs.

Tanzim ended Hardik's stay at the crease, removing him for 47 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. Rishad took a fine catch near the boundary. India was 289/5 in 19.3 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy was also dismissed for a duck by Tanzim. India was 289/6 in 19.4 overs.

Bangladesh had a mammoth score of 298 to chase. Parvez Hossain Emon did not trouble the scorers as he was dismissed by Indian speedster Mayank Yadav on the very first ball of the second innings. Tanzid Hasan was the next to follow, dismissed by Washington Sundar for 15.

Though Bangladesh started their innings on a positive note, reaching 50 in just 4.4 overs, their momentum slowed. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto played some decent shots but had to depart on 14 off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling. After the 10-over mark, they were 94/3. Wicketkeeper Litton Das showed some intent, scoring a quick 42 off 25 deliveries.

Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy made a 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket in 35 balls, but Das was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi, his second wicket. Mahmudullah, who decided to retire from T20Is after this game, managed only 8 runs before being dismissed by Mayank Yadav. Mahedi Hasan followed soon after, scoring only 3 and was dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Ravi Bishnoi picked up his third wicket in the form of Rishad Hossain, who also did not trouble the scorers and got out for a duck. Bangladesh could only manage 164/7 in their 20 overs.

Towhid Hridoy was the lone warrior who saw the wickets tumbling from the other end and was unbeaten for 63 off 42 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes.

