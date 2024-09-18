Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto doesn't want his team to rest on laurels of its series victory over Pakistan but focus on process and adaptability required to beat a quality side like India in the opening Test starting Thursday. The 'Tigers' are on a high having come off a resounding away 2-0 series win against Pakistan, a first in country's 24-year Test history. "I think we played very good cricket against Pakistan, which gives us a lot of confidence. But, that is in the past," he told reporters during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"We are here to play a new series, and the dressing room believes we can play very good cricket. We are not thinking about the outcome, but just trying to follow our processes," the 26-year-old skipper with experience of 29 Tests said.

Despite their commendable outing in Pakistan, playing India in India is a whole different game.

Shanto feels conditions will hardly make a difference when a team faces a side like India which comprises world class players across departments.

"I think they (India) are a very quality side. We know they have covered all the bases, like batting, bowling, and fielding. But, we are not thinking about the condition and the opponents. We are just thinking about ourselves." One of Bangladesh's players to watch out for would be pacer Nahid Rana, who surprised the Pakistanis in the second Rawalpindi Test with a match-haul of five wickets, including game-changing spell in the second innings.

However the skipper was cautious while reminding that his eyes will be trained on entire pace unit not just Nahid.

"Yes, he is very exciting, and the way he bowled against Pakistan is really impressive, looks very nice. But I will not put my entire focus on any individual player.

"I think all the fast bowlers did a great job in Pakistan. I hope they will do something good here." In white ball cricket mainly and also in one of the Test matches during their last bilateral meeting in Dhaka back in 2022, Bangladesh have put themselves in winning positions but failed to close in games which many attribute to over-thinking about finishing line instead of staying in the present.

"I think in the last 10-15 years, most of the players have (gained) experience. Of late players aren't getting too emotional. In the last couple of years, I felt we have been better in controlling our emotions.

"And we are thinking about our game, not thinking about what will happen if we lose or win. We are just trying to give 100% every single match. That's why it looks calm and follows every single plan." Over the last couple of days, there has been a hint of red soil on the Cheapuk pitches, allowing a decent bounce.

However, given India's dominance with spin, Shanto retaliated that his side, too, has a decent spin and pace attack to counter the hosts.

"I think we have a very experienced spin-bowling attack. But I think in the last couple of years, we have had very good pace bowlers as well. I know they are not that experienced, but they are capable of doing. So, I am not thinking too much about spin or pace bowling." Commenting on the wicket, Shanto feels that it will all boil down to how one adapts to it.

"As far as the wicket is concerned, it will be a good wicket. I don't want to talk too much about it. We will try to adapt the wicket as soon as possible," he signed off.

