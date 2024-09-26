Shakib Al Hasan, arguably the greatest Bangladesh cricketer, on Thursday stunned all by announcng his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect. He also said said that the second Test against India will be his last if his country's board doesn't give him a farewell match against South Africa at home. His final international game for Bangladesh will be in the Champions Trophy which is likely to be held in UAE and Pakistan.

Shakib, who was named in a murder case after the anti-discrimination protests in Bangladesh, raised concerns over his safety.

The 37-year-old great, who featured in 129 T20Is for Bangladesh will, however, continue to play in franchise leagues.

"I have played my last T20 match in T20 World Cup. We have discussed this with the selectors. Looking at the 2026 World Cup, this is the right time for me to move out. Hopefully, BCB will find some great players and we will perform well," said Shakib on the eve of the second and final Test against India here.

Shakib, who has played 70 Tests, scoring 4600 runs and taking 242 wickets might just play his last Test in the North Indian industrial town in case the cricket board can't assure him of his security after being accused of murder although he wasn't even in the country at that time.

"I am available for the South Africa series but since there's a lot happening back home, naturally not everything depends on me. I have discussed my plans about Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series," he was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"I have told [BCB president] Faruque [Ahmed] bhai and the selectors. If there's a chance and if I can play, my last Test will be in Mirpur. The board is trying to ensure that I can play and feel safe, at the same time that I can leave the country without a hitch."

"I am a citizen of Bangladesh, so I shouldn't have any problem going back to Bangladesh. My concern is my safety and security in Bangladesh. My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it."

Shakib was named as an accused in a murder case back home during the political unrest that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He was a member of Parliament from her party, the Awami League.

"It has been tough for me. Only Allah knows how I am focused on the game. Even I don't know. There is a case against me. Everyone has the rights. You all know what type of case it is or where I was and what I was doing at that time. I don't want to talk much about it," he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Shakib made the announcement while interacting with Bangladeshi media but spoke in English following a request from the Indian journalists. In an unexpected turn of events, Shakib was named in an FIR in a murder case related to the civil protests in Bangladesh last August.

The case pertains to the death of garment worker Mohammed Rubel, whose father, Rafiqul Islam, filed the complaint on August 7.

The 37-year-old Shakib indicated that he may not travel back home after the current series in India, if he can't be promised safety.

"Going back to Bangladesh is not a problem but leaving is. My close friends and family members have concerns (about my safety), I hope things are better, well and there should be is a solution to it."

In January, Shakib had won an uncontested election to become a member of parliament for the then-ruling Awami League party. He was criticised for not speaking up for the student community during the protests.

Many Bangladeshis reportedly raised slogan against Shakib when he played in Pakistan. Even non resident Bangladeshis hurled abuses during a private T20 league, the video of which became viral on social media.

"I have 8 games to go in ODIs, and the Champions Trophy will be my last."

With PTI inputs