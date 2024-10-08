Bangladesh's experienced all-rounder Mahmudullah announced his decision to retire from T20I cricket to shift his focus to the ODI format. The final T20I between India and Bangladesh on Saturday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, will mark Mahmudullah's final appearance in Bangladesh colours in the T20I format. On the eve of the second T20I in the national capital, Mahmudullah revealed that his decision to retire was "pre-decided" and felt it was the right time for him to make the transition. "Yes, I am retiring from T20I format after this series. It was pre-decided. I had discussed it with the board and my family. It's the right time for me to move on, and I am going to focus on the ODI matches coming up, and it was the right time for the transition," Mahmudullah said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

The last time Bangladesh and India squared off in a T20I clash in the national capital dates back to November 3, 2019. The visitors bamboozled the hosts with their all-rounded performance and sailed to a 7-wicket win.

Mahmudullah smoked the ball into the stands for a towering maximum to finish off the game in style. He recalled the "special" game and the feeling of nostalgia that took over him the moment he stepped onto the ground.

"The 2019 game was special. It was a great start for us. When I walked into the ground today, I remembered our win, and hopefully, we will put up a great show tomorrow as well," he added.

Throughout his career, Mahmudullah adjusted himself to the situation and played different roles for Bangladesh to help his team to victory.

For the 38-year-old, the constant shift in position isn't something that he regrets, as the team always came ahead of him.

"I never regretted playing for Bangladesh at any number. It was the team's demand, and always, I always kept the team ahead of myself," Mahmudullah remarked.

After suffering a series sweep in Test format, Bangladesh's nightmare continued after a young India side stamped its authority with a 7-wicket win in Gwalior. Mahmudullah wants the team to break out from its shell and play fearless cricket in the remaining two games.

"The bowling unit has been doing wonderful work for the last few years. We were outclassed in the last game by India, but we want to come out of that zone and play fearless and better cricket," he noted.

In 139 T20I appearances for Bangladesh, Mahmudullah garnered 2,395 runs at a strike rate of 117.74 and scythed 40 wickets as well.