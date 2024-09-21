After playing a 119-run knock against Bangladesh in the second inning of the first Test, star India cricketer, Shubman Gill said that it gave him a lot of "satisfaction" to score the century. On Saturday, Gill scored 119 runs from 176 balls at a strike rate of 67.61 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. The 25-year-old's stayed unbeaten during India's second inning until skipper Rohit Sharma declared at 287/4.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Gill said that scoring runs against any opposition gives a batter a lot of confidence. The right-handed batter added he has been working on to score against any opposition.

"Yeah, scoring runs against any opposition gives you a lot of confidence and that's what I have been working on. So, it gives me a lot of satisfaction," Gill said.

When asked about his preparation against the spinners, the 25-year-old added he practiced before the series and had certain plans, which he just implemented during the match.

"Not really, I practiced before the series and had certain plans, So I think, I executed them. It's about having a good defence and also not missing out on the opportunities that you get as a batsman to be able to score runs," he added.

At the end of day three, Bangladesh were 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten. Bangladesh started the post-Tea session at 56/0 with Shadman Islam (21) and Zakir Hasan (32) unbeaten on the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India in the session, removing Zakir for 33 (47 balls). The rest three wickets were picked by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Shadman Islam (35), Mominul Haque (13), and Mushfiqur Rahim (13).

Advertisement

The second session of Day three of the Chennai Test resumed with India at 205/3 with Rishabh Pant (82*) and Shubman Gill (86*) unbeaten on the crease. India now have a lead of 432 runs.

Pant went on to score a century on his comeback innings in the longest format of the game. On the other hand, Gill played an unbeaten knock of 119 runs from 176 balls, which was laced with 10 boundaries and four maximums.

Middle-order batter KL Rahul also played a valuable knock of unbeaten 22 runs in 19 balls, which included four boundaries.

India declared their innings when the team score was 287 runs for the loss of four wickets. They set a target of 515 runs for the visitors in order to win the first match of the series.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)