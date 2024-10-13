Young tearaway Mayank Yadav joined an exclusive club of India bowlers after leaving his mark in a high-scoring affair during the third T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. The first inning saw a fusillade of boundaries from the Indian players leaving Bangladesh bamboozled. With India smashing 297/6, the second-highest T20I score on the board, expectations were high for the Bangladesh team to deliver a similar performance. India won the game by 133 runs after Bangladesh were restricted to 164/7 in 20 overs

Mayank's pace cut Bangladesh's wings before they could even think about spreading them. On the first ball of the second inning, the 22-year-old hit the deck to produce a short ball to take Parvez Hossain Emon by surprise.

The Bangladesh batter tried to go big on him but failed to open his arms and ended up playing an awkward shot. Parag moved to the left from the first slip to take a comfortable catch.

By bagging a wicket on the first ball of a T20I innings, Mayank became just the fourth bowler to achieve the feat.

He joined the exclusive club that features Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Often called a "Swing Master" Bhuvneshwar has achieved the feat thrice in his illustrious career.

This wasn't the only record that tumbled on a Saturday night in Hyderabad. Sanju Samson became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I century.

Samson scripted history during India's third and final T20I against Bangladesh. Samson scored 111 runs in just 47 balls, with 11 fours and eight sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 236.17.

Sanju has a fine record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, scoring 398 runs in eight innings at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 162.44, with a century and two fifties.

The 29-year-old also registered the second-fastest T20I century by a full-member team (those who play Test cricket). The fastest T20I century by a full-member team player is by South Africa's David Miller and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who registered their tons in 35 balls each.

