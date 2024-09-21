Former Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal lauded Indian batter Shubman Gil for his "calmness" during his century against Bangladesh in the first Test at Chennai on Saturday. Centuries from Gill and Rishabh Pant helped India set a massive 515 run target in the first Test at Chennai. The two future batting stars for India took Bangladeshi bowling apart with some ruthless hitting, continuing their fine form in the long format.

Speaking on JioCinema, Tamim said, "I think this is a calmness towards him. Even after reaching the hundred. Whatever balls he faced, there was always a calmness towards him. And I think he played some excellent shots. Played up a lovely, lovely innings. Yes, they are talking about Rishabh Pant, the sixes and the fours. But how well has Gill batted? I cannot forget the pull shot that he played yesterday. It is unbelievable. And the drives and the calmness. The best part was the whole calmness. It seems to me I do not know him personally, but he seems to be a very calm man," Tamim told Jio Cinema.

Now in 26 Tests, Gill has scored 1,611 runs at an average of 37.46, with five centuries and six fifties in 48 innings. His best score is 128.

This year, Gill has been doing well in long format after a couple years of inconsistency. In seven Tests and 13 innings, he has scored 617 runs at an average of 56.09, with three centuries and two fifties, with his best score being 119*.

He has been performing really well at number three spot, having taken over Cheteshwar Pujara's spot. In 11 Tests and 19 innings, he has scored 737 runs at an average of 46.06, with three fours and two fifties and a best score of 119*.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 in 133 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud (5/83) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) broke the back of Bangladesh batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Bangladesh was bundled out for 149 runs in their first inning and trailed by 227 runs.

In their second innings, India once again lost their top-order quickly and was struggling at 67/3. But centuries from Gill (119*) and Rishabh Pant (109 in 128 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) helped them reach 287/4 before the innings was declared. Bangladesh was set a massive 515 to win.

Bangladesh started off the run-chase well, with openers Zakir Hasan (33) and Shadman Islam (35) putting up a 62-run opening stand. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51* in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) held the innings together as Ravichandran Ashwin (3/63) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/18) were among the wickets. At the end of day three, Bangladesh was 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten.

