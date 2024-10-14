Sanju Samson made the world stand up and take notice as he registered the second fastest T20I ton for an Indian, in the third and final match of the series against Bangladesh on Saturday. Samson, who is yet to be considered a regular in the Indian team, produced mind-boggling hitting at Hyderabad's Uppal stadium, scoring 47-ball 111 while opening the innings. However, opening in T20Is isn't a role Samson has been playing recently. But, a message from the leadership group helped him prepare for this challenge efficiently.

Samson doesn't even open for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals but was given the role alongside Abhishek Sharma for the Bangladesh T20Is. He revealed the message sent to him by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar three weeks before the series, helping him develop the mindset of an opener.

"Three weeks before the series, I was fortunate to get a message from the leadership group. I think Surya, Gautam bhai and Abhishek Nayar told me three weeks ago that I would be opening. That gave me some kind of proper preparation. I went back to Rajasthan Royals academy, I was playing lots and lots of new-ball bowlers. That preparation definitely helps you. I was coming in 10 per cent more ready in this series than any other series. I think that communication helps you to be prepared better," Samson told reporters in the post-match press conference.

"I was a bit doubtful after a couple of ducks in Sri Lanka as to whether I would be getting a chance in the next series. But they backed me and they kept on saying 'we will back you, no matter what'. I think we are committed as a batting group to dominate each and every opposition, bowling unit," Samson added.

Competition for every single position in the Indian team is fierce, arguably the toughest across all cricket-playing nations. But, Samson knows he can only justify his talent by being himself.

"It can get very tricky when you are competing in the big stage for cricket. Playing for India, it's not easy. When you have those failures, you can easily go back and say 'okay, mein apne liye thoda run bana letha hoon (I will score some runs for myself)'.But I like to be myself. I know what I am as a person, as a character. It's all about my people, it's all about my friends, it's all about my team," he said.