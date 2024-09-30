India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is often an animated figure behind the stumps, and he was at his enthusiastic best against Bangladesh in the second Test at Kanpur. In fact, Pant came up with another hilarious piece of advice for India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, as India tried to dismiss well-set Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque. With Mominul coming low and looking to sweep Ashwin on every ball, Pant suggested that Ashwin can trap Mominul leg-before-wicket (LBW) even by hitting his helmet. "Helmet se ek LBW le sakta hai bhai (You can get him out LBW with his helmet)," said Pant to Ashwin from behind the stumps.

With Mominul standing at a height of barely 5'3", him coming down to sweep would cause even his head to come near the line of the stumps. This prompted Pant to lend his spontaneous advice to Ashwin.

"Helmet se ek LBW le sakta hain bhai tu (you can take LBW from his helmet)". pic.twitter.com/ghPBaJIbiw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 30, 2024

However, Mominul ended up surviving every Indian bowler, en route to a fantastic 13th Test hundred and his first on Indian soil. He remained not out on 107, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 233.

On the other hand, Ashwin picked up the wickets of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan, to end with figures of 2/45 in 15 overs.

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4: As it happened

Three wickets by Jasprit Bumrah on Day 4 helped India bowl out Bangladesh for 233. In response, India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma gave them a flying start, guiding them to the fastest-ever team fifty in Test cricket history.

Rohit and Jaiswal helped India reach fifty in just three overs.

While Rohit got out soon after, Jaiswal continued the momentum alongside Shubman Gill. India reached the 100-run mark in 10.1 overs, also the fastest to that score in Test history, beating their own record from 2023, when they achieved 100 in just 12.2 overs against West Indies.