Bangladesh batter Litton Das revealed that the team is trying to get used to the SG balls and the way they behave ahead of their upcoming two-match Test series against India. Looking to build on their recent historic Test success in Pakistan, Bangladesh will engage in a two-match red-ball series against India, kicking off next week in Chennai. It will be a different challenge for Bangladesh as they break one norm. Bangladesh played with Kookaburra ball in their home internationals and their recently concluded Test series against Pakistan.

However, India use an SG ball, which is very different from Kookaburra and brings a different set of challenges with it. One of the prominent differences between the two is the seam. SG ball has a prominent seam, but the same can't be said for Kookaburra.

"The ball will be a different one in India. It is a little harder to play against the SG ball. The Kookaburra ball is easier to play when it gets old. It is the opposite with the SG ball. It is harder to get away against the old ball when it's the SG," Litton said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

In Bangladesh's first Test series whitewash over Pakistan, the 29-year-old batter played a crucial role in the second match.

He rescued Bangladesh after the visitors were reduced to 26/6 in the first inning. Litton (138) forged a 165-run partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz to pull Bangladesh out of a peculiar situation.

He pointed out the need to move forward from their past laurels against Pakistan and focus on what lies ahead of the team.

"We played good cricket against Pakistan, but it is already in the past. It is important for us to look forward. We will need your (media's) help. It would be helpful if you don't talk about the Pakistan series. As a player, it is already in the past for me," Litton added.

The opening Test will begin in Chennai on September 19, and the second Test will be played in Kanpur from September 27.