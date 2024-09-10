Having made an instant impact with his brilliant performance in the historic 2-0 triumph over Pakistan, Bangladesh rising speedster Nahid Rana has now set his eyes on the upcoming away Test series against India. The 21-year-old consistently hit 150 kph and stood out as the star performer especially in the second innings of the final Test in Rawalpindi where he took 4/44 as Bangladesh secured a historic sweep. "Obviously we are well prepared for India series. We have started training. The more we are prepared the better we will be in execution during the matches," Rana said in a video shared by Bangladesh Cricket in 'X', formerly twitter.

"India are a good team but the team that plays better cricket will win. We will see when we go there." The speedster, from Chapainawabganj, has emerged as a new sensation in Bangladesh cricket with his ability to bowl consistently fast over long spells.

He made headlines by crossing the 150 kph mark on his Test debut against Sri Lanka in March this year.

Then in Pakistan he established himself as a genuine fast bowling threat by making immediate impact in the second Test.

He dismissed Shan Masood with his third ball before scalping the prized wicket of Babar Azam in his next over.

"Before leaving, I had said that I wanted to achieve something for my country, and it feels great to have delivered on what was expected of me," he said.

The first Test is slated in Chennai, a venue known for its bounce-friendly pitch.

Advertisement

Asked if he is ready to hit the 152 kph mark again, Rana said, "I will strive to give my best.

"Pace is something you can't always predict -- it depends a lot on rhythm. Sometimes, it just clicks, and suddenly you find yourself hitting those speeds.

"I never set out to clock 152 kph or push past that. I just focused on executing the team's plan. My friends and folks back in the village are really happy of my achievement," he said.

Rana's journey in cricket began when his brother enrolled him in an academy in 2020 after finishing college.

Advertisement

He made his first-class debut in October 2021 and quickly made a mark, taking 32 wickets in the following season.

In the 2022-23 National Cricket League, Rana and Sumon Khan achieved a rare feat with both taking over 30 wickets, an accomplishment not seen in over 11 years for fast bowlers in the domestic first-class tournament.

Determined to carve his own path, he said: "I don't want to be like anyone else. I want to create my own identity and be known as Nahid Rana of Bangladesh," Rana said.

"I haven't followed any particular bowler. I've watched and learned from everyone -- my seniors and those I grew up watching," he signed off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)