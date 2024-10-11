Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali on Thursday praised Indian cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy's powerful display against Sri Lanka in the second T20I. India clinched an 86-run victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Abhishek scored 15 runs from 11 balls at a strike rate of 136.36. He also picked up one wicket and gave 10 runs in his two-over spell. While Nitish Reddy played a magnificent 74-run knock from 34 balls at a strike rate of 217.65. He also bagged two wickets in his four-over spell.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Basit Ali gave a special mention to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins for supporting Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former cricketer added that it would be unfair if he didn't take the SRH skipper's name.

"A special mention to Pat Cummins. It would be unfair if I didn't take his name. The way he has supported Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the IPL, we must address that," Basit said.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. India was reduced to 41/3 at one point, but Nitish (74 in 34 balls) and Rinku Singh (53 in 29 balls, with five fours and three sixes) put on a match-saving stand of 108 runs. Hardik Pandya (32 in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played a fine cameo to power India to 221/9 in their 20 overs.

Rishad Hossain (3/55) and Taskin Ahmed (2/16) were the top bowlers for Bangladesh.

In the run-chase of 222 runs, Bangladesh initially kept up with the run-rate, but lost wickets continuously. Except for Mahmadullah (41 in 39 balls, with three sixes), nobody could really play a decent knock and Bangladesh ended with 135 on the board with nine wickets lost. India won by 86 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/19) and Nitish (2/23) were among the top bowlers for India. Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar and Riyan Parag got a wicket each.

India has won the three-match series 2-0. Nitish won the 'Player of the Match' award for his fine all-round show.

