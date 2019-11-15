Mayank Agarwal converted his third Test century into a double hundred as India continued to dominate Bangladesh on Day 2 of the first Test in Indore. Mayank Agarwal hit 25 boundaries and five maximums en route his second double century in the longest format of the game on Friday. Bangladesh missed a chance on the first day when Mayank Agarwal edged one to Imrul Kayes, stationed at first slip, who dropped the Indian opener on 32. The 28-year-old made the visitors pay dearly for it by scoring his second double century in Tests and taking India's lead past 200.

Resuming his innings from 37, Agarwal played the morning session cautiously with Cheteshwar Pujara being the aggressor at the start of Day 2. Pujara brought up his 23rd half-century off just 68 deliveries.

Bangladesh fought back by taking two quick wickets. Abu Jayed removed Cheteshwar Pujara and sent back the India captain, Virat Kohli for a second-ball duck.

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane then joined Agarwal in the middle and steadied the ship for the hosts.

Agarwal and Rahane put on 190 runs for the fourth wicket. Just when Rahane was looking set for his 12th Test century, he skied one to Taijul Islam at deep point and missed the landmark by 14 runs.

For Bangladesh, Abu Jayed picked up all the four wickets that fell.

On Day 1, Bangladesh's decision to bat after winning the toss backfired as Indian bowlers bundled out the hosts for 150.

Mohammed Shami was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for India as he finished with figures of three for 27.