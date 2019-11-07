 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:07 November 2019 21:52 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
BAN vs IND Latest Score

Follow the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 154, are 114/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.

9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.

9.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on off, Sharma punches it through point. The batsmen get two runs.

9.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Sharma looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes to the leg side.

9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Third maximum of the over. Short delivery on middle, Sharma pulls it over long on for a maximum. This is excellent batting from Rohit Sharma. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: It's a SIX! Rohit Sharma hits Mosaddek Hossain. India 110/0 (9.3 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 4.19

9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is even better. Short again on middle, Sharma pulls it over square leg for a biggie. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: It's a SIX! Rohit Sharma hits Mosaddek Hossain. India 104/0 (9.2 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 4.69

9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nice shot. Short delivery on middle, Sharma pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: It's a SIX! Rohit Sharma hits Mosaddek Hossain. India 98/0 (9.1 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 5.17

Mosaddek Hossain is into the attack.

8.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Dhawan defends it out.

8.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Sharma flicks it through square leg for a run.

8.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Rohit plays it to point.

8.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Sharma drives it to covers.

8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.

8.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Rohit drives it through covers. The batsmen cross ends.

7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Sharma drives it through mid off for a single.

7.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Dhawan drives it to long off for a run.

7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Dhawan again looks to flick but misses it.

7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Dhawan looks to flick but misses it.

7.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Sharma comes down the track and drives it towards long on for a run.

7.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.

7.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MURDERED! Nice welcome for Afif. Tossed up outside off, Rohit gets down and sweeps it massively over mid-wicket! Half century for the skipper. 42 of those have been in boundaries!

Afif Hossain is into the attack.

6.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on off, Dhawan lofts it over covers. The batsmen pick up a couple. 13 runs have come from the over.

6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and hits it over mid-wicket for a boundary. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: Shikhar Dhawan hits Aminul Islam for a 4! India 74/0 (6.5 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 6.08

6.4 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.

6.3 overs (0 Run) Backs away to the leg side and the bowler follows him. Bowls it outside leg and Dhawan has to defend.

6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler through mid on for a boundary. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: Shikhar Dhawan hits Aminul Islam for a 4! India 68/0 (6.2 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 6.29

6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rohit plays it towards mid-wicket for a single.

Aminul Islam is into the attack.

5.6 overs (3 Runs) Full toss on off, Sharma plays a sweep shot over mid-wicket. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.

5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Amazing shot. Full delivery on off, Sharma comes down the track and lofts it over long off for a maximum. The umpire refers it upstairs to check whether it is four or six but replays show that the ball has hit the ropes on the full. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: It's a SIX! Rohit Sharma hits Shafiul Islam. India 60/0 (5.5 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 6.64

5.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Dhawan flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.

5.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Sharma guides it towards third man for a run.

5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Full delivery on off, Sharma drives it through point for a boundary. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits Shafiul Islam for a 4! India 52/0 (5.2 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 6.95

5.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on leg, Sharma looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Rishabh Pant Fails Basics Of Wicketkeeping, Fans Flood Twitter With Memes
Rishabh Pant Fails Basics Of Wicketkeeping, Fans Flood Twitter With Memes
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.