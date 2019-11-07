Follow the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 154, are 114/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Live Score
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on off, Sharma punches it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Sharma looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes to the leg side.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Third maximum of the over. Short delivery on middle, Sharma pulls it over long on for a maximum. This is excellent batting from Rohit Sharma.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is even better. Short again on middle, Sharma pulls it over square leg for a biggie.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nice shot. Short delivery on middle, Sharma pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
Mosaddek Hossain is into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Dhawan defends it out.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Sharma flicks it through square leg for a run.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Rohit plays it to point.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Sharma drives it to covers.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Rohit drives it through covers. The batsmen cross ends.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Sharma drives it through mid off for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Dhawan drives it to long off for a run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Dhawan again looks to flick but misses it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Dhawan looks to flick but misses it.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Sharma comes down the track and drives it towards long on for a run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MURDERED! Nice welcome for Afif. Tossed up outside off, Rohit gets down and sweeps it massively over mid-wicket! Half century for the skipper. 42 of those have been in boundaries!
Afif Hossain is into the attack.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on off, Dhawan lofts it over covers. The batsmen pick up a couple. 13 runs have come from the over.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and hits it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Backs away to the leg side and the bowler follows him. Bowls it outside leg and Dhawan has to defend.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler through mid on for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rohit plays it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Aminul Islam is into the attack.
5.6 overs (3 Runs) Full toss on off, Sharma plays a sweep shot over mid-wicket. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Amazing shot. Full delivery on off, Sharma comes down the track and lofts it over long off for a maximum. The umpire refers it upstairs to check whether it is four or six but replays show that the ball has hit the ropes on the full.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Dhawan flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Sharma guides it towards third man for a run.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Full delivery on off, Sharma drives it through point for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on leg, Sharma looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.