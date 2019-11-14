India, who thrashed Bangladesh in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series 2-1, will look to continue their dominance in the Test format when they face Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Indore on Thursday. India, in their last Test series, thrashed South Africa to complete a series sweep while Bangladesh lost the one-off Test against Afghanistan in their last outing in the longest format of the game. For India, Virat Kohli will return to lead the team after being rested for the T20I series. In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque has been given the responsibility to lead the visitors. Shakib was handed a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not reporting corrupt approaches. (LIVE SCORECARD)