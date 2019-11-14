 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India Look To Extend World Test Championship Lead As They Face Bangladesh

Updated:14 November 2019 08:53 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Ind vs Ban 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India are currently leading the World Test Championship with 240 points after five wins from five matches.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India Look To Extend World Test Championship Lead As They Face Bangladesh
Ind vs Ban LIVE Score: India thrashed South Africa 3-0 in their last Test series. © Twitter

India, who thrashed Bangladesh in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series 2-1, will look to continue their dominance in the Test format when they face Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Indore on Thursday. India, in their last Test series, thrashed South Africa to complete a series sweep while Bangladesh lost the one-off Test against Afghanistan in their last outing in the longest format of the game. For India, Virat Kohli will return to lead the team after being rested for the T20I series. In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque has been given the responsibility to lead the visitors. Shakib was handed a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not reporting corrupt approaches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match Day 1, Straight from Holkar Stadium, Indore

  • 08:53 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Less than 10 minutes left for the toss!

    We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss. Sunil Gavaskar during the pitch report has said that whoever wins the toss should opt to bat. 
  • 08:47 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    India are yet to lose a Test against Bangladesh!

    India have not lost a Test match against Bangladesh. Both teams have faced each other nine times and India have come out on top on seven occasions while two matches ended in a draw.
  • 08:30 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and Welcome to our live blog of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. While the hosts thrashed South Africa 3-0 at home in their last red-ball assignment, Bangladesh suffered a shocking defeat to Afghanistan in the one-off Test.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Live Blogs
    Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh
    India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh's Mominul Haque Feels Captaincy Will Make Him More Responsible
    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: India Look To Consolidate World Test Championship Lead As They Face Bangladesh
    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: India Look To Consolidate World Test Championship Lead As They Face Bangladesh
    "Great To Be Back With Boys": Virat Kohli Shares Training Pictures Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
    "Great To Be Back With Boys": Virat Kohli Shares Training Pictures Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
    Bangladesh Working On Technical Aspects To Tackle Indian Spinners In Tests, Says Mohammed Mithun
    Bangladesh Working On Technical Aspects To Tackle Indian Spinners In Tests, Says Mohammed Mithun
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 119
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
    3 EnglandEngland 104
    4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
    5 AustraliaAustralia 99
    Last updated on: 23 October 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.