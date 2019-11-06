India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 International at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot might get affected by Cyclone Maha. According to weather forecast, the rain is expected to make its appearance on the match day due to Cyclone Maha and even cause a wash out. Currently, Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 as they defeated India by seven wickets amid air pollution in Delhi on Sunday. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will come under massive pressure if second T20I gets washed out in Rajkot.

The Rajkot wicket is expected to be a lot better than the sluggish one in Delhi and a big total can be scored if match happens without any rain intervention.

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, speaking at the eve of the Rajkot T20I, said: "The pitch looks good. Rajkot has always been a good track to bat on and it does offer some assistance to the bowlers also. It will be a good pitch. I'm pretty sure it will be better than what you saw in Delhi."

India managed to score 148 for six after being asked to bat in Delhi. However, Mushfiqur Rahim starred with an unbeaten knock of 60 to guide Bangladesh to a maiden T20I victory over India.

However, Rohit dennied any need for a change in the playing eleven for the second T20I.

"Our batting looks good. So I don't think there's any change we need to make in our batting. But we'll analyze the pitch, and based on that we'll see what we can do as a team," he said.

Asked whether there was pressure on bowlers, Rohit replied, "Pressure is just on the team to perform, as simple as that. Not a particular department. You've lost as a team, you've not lost as a bowling unit. So the focus will be on the team."

The skipper expects a collective performance from his team.

(With PTI inputs)