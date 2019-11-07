 
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score: India Opt To Bowl Against Bangladesh In Rajkot

Updated:07 November 2019 18:32 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Live Score: India will take field aiming to keep themselves alive in the series, while Bangladesh will be eyeing history.

Ind vs Ban Live Score: India lost the first T20I by seven wickets in New Delhi. © Twitter

A young Indian side will look to save the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh during the second match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Thursday. Bangladesh came to India without the services of their premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, but they will be high on confidence after registering their first-ever T20I match victory over the hosts. Veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim led by example for Bangladesh in the first T20I and will look to carry on the fine show to help his side clinch the series. Top-order batsmen Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar will look to add more firepower to their batting while facing an inexperienced Indian bowling attack. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, straight from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

  • 18:31 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Toss Time!

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss, elects to field. It is a high-coring ground and we can expect a run-fest.
  • 18:21 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Yet another milestone for Rohit Sharma!

    Rohit Sharma will become the first male India player and second in the World to play 100 T20Is. This is what he had to say on this special achievement.
  • 18:09 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Players ready for the big game!

    India's two middle order players Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer batted together in tandem in the net session yesterday and look all set for the big game this evening. Who do you reckon will play a big knock?
  • 18:05 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Good news Sky is clear!

    Contrary to everybody's expectations, the Sun is shining bright in Rajkot and we have clear sky. The game looks set for a scheduled start.
  • 18:02 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Final look at the pitch before the match!

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma just had a look at the surface to decide on his best playing combination. 
  • 18:01 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Rajkot weather!

    Earlier, the weather forecast had predicted high chances of rain in Rajkot due to Cyclone Maha which is looming over the entire coastal area of Gujarat. But it seems like, the cyclone had weakened which means the chances of match are more bright than before. Read our detailed weather report here.
  • 18:01 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Rajkot weather!

  • 17:48 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of an important match T20I between India and Bangladesh. India are trailing in the series as they lost for their first-ever T20I game vs Bangladesh in New Delhi.
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Mohammad Mahmudullah Mahmudullah Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot India vs Bangladesh Cricket Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim Mushfiqur Rahim India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
