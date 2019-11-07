India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score: India Opt To Bowl Against Bangladesh In Rajkot
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Live Score: India will take field aiming to keep themselves alive in the series, while Bangladesh will be eyeing history.
A young Indian side will look to save the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh during the second match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Thursday. Bangladesh came to India without the services of their premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, but they will be high on confidence after registering their first-ever T20I match victory over the hosts. Veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim led by example for Bangladesh in the first T20I and will look to carry on the fine show to help his side clinch the series. Top-order batsmen Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar will look to add more firepower to their batting while facing an inexperienced Indian bowling attack. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, straight from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
- 18:21 (IST)Nov 07, 2019
Yet another milestone for Rohit Sharma!Rohit Sharma will become the first male India player and second in the World to play 100 T20Is. This is what he had to say on this special achievement.
.@ImRo45 is all set to play his 100th T20I tonight. Watch the Hitman share his thoughts on his memorable journey so far - by @28anand #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/niSC8Gg0ZQ— BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2019
- 18:09 (IST)Nov 07, 2019
Players ready for the big game!India's two middle order players Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer batted together in tandem in the net session yesterday and look all set for the big game this evening. Who do you reckon will play a big knock?
When @RishabhPant17 & @ShreyasIyer15 are batting in tandem #TeamIndia #INDvBAN @Paytm pic.twitter.com/ebnKMA2JTI— BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2019
- 18:05 (IST)Nov 07, 2019
Good news Sky is clear!Contrary to everybody's expectations, the Sun is shining bright in Rajkot and we have clear sky. The game looks set for a scheduled start.
Stage set for the 2nd T20I in Rajkot #TeamIndia #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/IPlKIcaQ0v— BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2019
- 18:02 (IST)Nov 07, 2019
Final look at the pitch before the match!Indian skipper Rohit Sharma just had a look at the surface to decide on his best playing combination.
One last look from the Captain before the 2nd T20I in Rajkot! What's your prediction? #TeamIndia #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/OWoPmVG7pb— BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2019
- 18:01 (IST)Nov 07, 2019
Rajkot weather!Earlier, the weather forecast had predicted high chances of rain in Rajkot due to Cyclone Maha which is looming over the entire coastal area of Gujarat. But it seems like, the cyclone had weakened which means the chances of match are more bright than before. Read our detailed weather report here.
