India will be up against Australia in the fourth T20I of the Australia tour of India, 5 T20I Series 2023, on Friday, December 1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, India. The match is set to commence at 7:00 PM IST. Team India's two-match winning streak came to an end with a five-wicket loss in the third T20I at Guwahati. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's scintillating century went in vain as the Indian bowlers struggled to defend a total of 222.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell's explosive 48-ball 104 helped Australia stay alive in the series ahead of the final two T20Is. As they head into the fourth T20I, the team will be bolstered by the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer and pacer Deepak Chahar in the squad.

Here is India's predicted XI for the fourth T20I:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, despite an unfortunate run-out in the first T20I, smashed a half-century (58) and a century (123*) in the subsequent matches. With 181 runs in three matches, he stands as the leading run-getter in the series. India will expect Ruturaj Gaikwad to carry this momentum into Friday's match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has formed a solid partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the batting order. The opener has been a reliable contributor for India throughout the series, amassing 80 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 205.12.

Middle order: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh

Ishan Kishan has been in top form in the ongoing series, scoring 110 runs in the three matches, which includes two half-centuries. Although the southpaw failed to make an impact in the third T20I in Guwahati, the wicketkeeper-batter will look to make amends in the upcoming match in Raipur.

Suryakumar Yadav looked set for a good score before being dismissed on 39 in the last match. The Indian skipper has scored 138 runs in three matches, with a strike rate of 170.37. His performance will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the fourth T20I.

Shreyas Iyer is set to make a comeback to the India T20 squad after an impressive performance in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023. The right-handed batter scored 530 runs in 11 matches during the recently-concluded competition. The inclusion of the Mumbai batter is expected to enhance the firepower of the Indian batting line-up. Iyer is likely to replace Tilak Varma in the playing XI.

Rinku Singh has consistently made a significant impact whenever he has stepped up to bat in this series, delivering the finishing touch for India. A similar show will be expected from the left-handed batter in the upcoming matches.

All-rounder: Axar Patel

The left-arm spinner has played a crucial role in limiting the impact of the Australian big-hitters, maintaining an economy of 7.83 while bagging two wickets.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan

With six scalps to his name, Ravi Bishnoi is the leading wicket-taker in the series. The Indian spinner has been a constant source of trouble for the Australian batters, utilising his variations effectively. His performance will play a pivotal role if India are to secure victory in the third T20I and seal the series.

Despite conceding plenty of runs in the third T20I, Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan are expected to retain their places in the playing XI for the fourth T20I. An improved performance will be expected from the duo in the upcoming encounter in Raipur.

Pacer Deepak Chahar will be considered as a potential replacement for the struggling Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI for the fourth T20I. Prasidh Krishna, who bowled the final over, conceded 23 runs as India lost by five wickets in the third T20I, He gave away 68 runs in his quota of four overs. Deepak Chahar, coming on the back of a six-wicket haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, will be in contention for a place in the playing XI.

India Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan