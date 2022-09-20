India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Patel bowls the off-cutter this time, on a length and on leg, Cameron Green stays in his crease and smashes it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Patel bowls a slower bouncer, on leg, Cameron Green makes room to play at it but misses.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to deep point for a single. 100 up inside the halfway mark!
9.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Smith has a poke at it but misses.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR GREEN! Who would believe Green is opening for the first time? Just brilliant from the young Aussie! Tossed up, outside off. Green slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Green is playing his 2nd T20I! Extraordinary stuff from Cameron Green.
8.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED AGAIN! This time it is Smith who gets a life. Patel bowls this a bit short and on off, Steven Smith looks to loft it over extra covers but mistimes it in the air towards long off, KL Rahul there charges towards the ball, dives forwards but cannot grab it.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A single now as this full delivery is forced towards long on by Green.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flaoted, full and on middle, Cameron Green tries the reverse sweep this time, but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a slight appeal for LBW but turned down.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This is quicker, full and outside off, Cameron Green goes for the sweep but misses.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Steven Smith works it off the inner half of his bat towards deep square leg for a run.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball! This is short and on middle. Green makes room as he tries to dab it to third man but misses. 11 runs of the over.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Green moves to 47! A slower bumper on middle. Green looks to pull but gets a top edge and it rolls behind to fine leg for four.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, bunted to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Pandya bowls this short and on middle, Cameron Green goes for the pull shot but mistimes it in the air and towards deep mid-wicket where Axar Patel runs forward, gets a hand to it but spills it. This could prove to be a costly miss for India.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on the pads, Steven Smith flicks it through square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! This is on a good length and around off, Steven Smith steps out and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
Change. Hardik Pandya to bowl now.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Green is playing a blinder here! This is darted full and down the leg side, Cameron Green sweeps it hard past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one from Green! This is quicker, full and on middle, Cameron Green goes down again and slog-sweeps it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. It did not came from the middle of the bat but still had enough air to go over the fence.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Cameron Green blocks it to the leg side.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is huge hit from the 'Big man'! Chahal floats this one up, full and on leg, Cameron Green goes down and slog-sweeps it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle, Steven Smith knocks it towards long on for a run.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on middle, Steven Smith uses his feet to tuck it away towards mid-wicket where a misfield allows the batters a second run.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A poor delivery and rightly punished! This is short of a length and on the leg stump line, Cameron Green stays there and pulls it towards the deep backward square leg fence for a boundary. Australia are 60 for 1 after the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, on leg, Steven Smith makes room to drive it to the off side but gets an inside edge towards square leg. They cross.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is full but down the leg side, Steven Smith misses his flick. Wided.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Nice change of pace from Patel! He lands a slower bouncer, on middel, Steven Smith looks to pull it but is through his shot early and misses.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clean strike! This is pitched up, on middle, Steven Smith uses his his feet and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary. He knew that mid on and mid off were up in the circle, so it was a safe shot.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and down the leg, Cameron Green misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken. 50 up!
5.1 overs (1 Run) Harshal Patel starts with a fuller delivery, on middle, Steven Smith tucks it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
