India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On middle on a length. Rahul nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single. A good over from Ellis. 7 runs from it. India are 86/2 at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower ball on the pads. Yadav works it to square leg for a run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) A slower bouncer, outside off. Yadav fails to ramp it away. Australia are not bowling more of slower deliveries.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) TWO TAKEN! On a length and outside off. Yadav punches it wide of deep point for a brace.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A full toss but going down the leg side. Yadav misses his flick.
9.2 overs (1 Run) This is on middle and nips back in sharply. Rahul taps it to cover for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle. Yadav drives it to long on for a single.
Nathan Ellis comes back into the attack. He conceded 5 runs in his first over and picked up a wicket.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another cracker of a shot from Rahul! He finishes the over with a six and moves into the 40s! 20 runs from the last two overs. Maxwell drops it short and outside off. Rahul gets low and slogs it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
8.5 overs (0 Run) This one just holds a bit, shorter and outside off. Rahul keeps it out.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, outside off. Yadav knocks it to deep cover for one more.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Touch short and outside off. Rahul pulls it hard but straight to the man at deep mid-wicket. The batters cross.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Yadav tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut to sweeper cover for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Rahul works it to point for a single. He will keep the strike. 13 runs from Green's first over.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb from KL! Overpitched and outside off. Rahul drives it on the up but in the gap to covers for four more.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Green errs in his line and serves it on the pads, it is pitched up and Rahul wastes no opportunity as he whips it over square leg for a biggie.
7.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, KL Rahul cuts it but straight to cover-point.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle. Yadav hits it through mid on for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On the hips, it is flicked behind square leg for a single.
Change. Cameron Green is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle and Rahul thumps it back to Zampa who gets low to stop but fails and allows a single. 10 runs off the over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed to long off for one more. Suryakumar Yadav is looking in good touch. Everything has come off the middle till now.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! This is full and around off. Yadav wrists it beautifully in the gap to the right of long on for four runs.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is driven to deep cover for one. 50 up!
6.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is down the leg side. Rahul misses his whip.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Slower, short and outside off. Yadav cuts it to Green who makes a solid stop at backward point. Just a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, turning away. Rahul cuts it through point for a single.
Change. Adam Zampa is back on.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on on off, Suryakumar Yadav drills it towards mid off. India are 46 for 2 at the end of Powerplay.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! SKY has made his intentions clear here. Cummins lands this short, on middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav picks up the length early and pulls it over the deep backward square leg fence for a biggie.
5.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, Suryakumar Yadav strokes it towards extra cover.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Pat Cummins bowls this fractionally fuller and around off, Suryakumar Yadav stays there and creams it through extra cover for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) This is outside off, fuller length and Yadav pushes it to mid off.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and on middle. Rahul bunts it to mid on for a sharp single.
