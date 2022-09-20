India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
We are back for the chase.
...THE CHASE....
Right then! A big score but Australia have a big batting line up and with dew just kicking in, you cannot rule out the visitors yet. India have got some experience in their bowling line up. Expect a thriller here, folks! Stay tuned for the second innings.
KL Rahul is up for a chat. He says it is a good pitch, it takes time to settle but he used his experience to middle the ball. Adds he is been working to hit the ball on both sides and it came well today.
Australia will be disappointed with their bowling effort. They sent back both Rohit and Kohli quite early but could not build on it as they allowed Rahul and Yadav to put up a partnership. Once they got rid of both, it was Pandya who proved to be the thorn for them, and they were taken to the cleaners at the death overs. Nathan Ellis was the pick of their bowlers with his three wickets, and Josh Hazlewood picked up a couple as well. Cameron Green contributed with one but he, Cummins and Zampa proved to be very expensive.
India started off well with both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul playing some lusty blows, but Rohit fell soon after that. Kohli followed him too, for a cheap score. Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav started to steady the ship, and they built a partnership of 68 runs. Rahul got his half-century and then got out, and Yadav couldn't stay in much longer as he fell short of his half-ton by four runs. Then came Hardik Pandya and he absolutely blew away the bowlers. He got to his half century in just 25 balls and helped India to go over the 200-run mark.
A brilliant finish from India as they scored 60 runs in the last four overs thanks to the clean hitting from Pandya. He finishes on 71 off just 30 balls. The Aussies will be slightly disappointed as they will feel they have given 10-15 runs extra, but with dew coming in, they will hope their batters can take advantage of it.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hat-trick of sixes to end the innings. Superb stuff from the finisher, Pandya! Green serves a short ball, outside off. Pandya upper-cuts it, might have not come off the middle but enough to clear the point fence. 21 runs off the final over. India finish with 208 on the board.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! 200 up for India! Wonderful shot! Fuller ball, outside off. Pandya just lofts it over long off for a biggie.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HARD AND FLAT! Short of a length and outside off. Pandya waits on the back foot and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a biggie. This is why he denied the single.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, around off. Pandya steps across and looks to pull but gets a top edge. The ball flies in the night sky but in no man's land at mid on region. Two runs.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Pandya denies a run! Length ball, way outside off. Pandya knocks it to long off and keeps the strike. He now wants to change his bat.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on off. Patel works it down to long on for a single.
Cameron Green to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR PANDYA! Giving the perfect finish here! Length ball, outside off. Pandya cuts it hard through covers for a boundary. A fine innings from Pandya.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball, on off. Patel pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, punched to covers for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Absolutely brilliant effort from Maxwell. Acrobatic stuff from Maxi. This is full and on middle. Patel rockets it to long on. Glenn Maxwell there, runs to his left, times his jump well and flicks the ball inside to save four runs for his team. Patel didn't run thinking it would go all the way.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious shot! Full, outside off, width there and Patel drives it firmly through covers for a boundary.
Harshal Patel comes out to the middle now.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Excellent review from Ellis! He was adamant with his appeal. A full ball, angling on middle. Karthik shuffles across as he looks to whip but misses and gets hit on the side of his front pad. A huge appeal from Ellis for LBW but nothing from the umpire. He convincies his skipper to take it upstairs. No bat there. The Ball Tracking shows the ball goes onto his the top of leg. Australia have got rid of Karthik.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Make it 16 off it! A good one for India! A slower length ball, outside off. Pandya is quick to get across and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for two. A bad day at the office for Pat Cummins as he finishes his spell, giving away 47 runs.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 14 runs off the over so far! A full toss from Cummins, outside off and Pandya just chips it over mid off. The fast outfield helps the ball run away to the fence.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit to deep square leg for a single.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Around off on a length. Karthik tucks it behind square leg for an easy couple.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Cummins keeps it away from the arc and serves it way outside off. Pandya slices it to deep backward point for one.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pandya's favorite shot! Pitched up on middle. Pandya clears his front leg and launches it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A slower one, around off, Pandya works it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 12 runs off the over. With these two still out, India will look for around 200. Quite capable with the ball coming nicely onto the bat.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Josh misses his yorker this time and serves a juicy full toss. Pandya powers it straight down for a boundary.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Effort ball! A yorker, on the base of middle pole. Pandya somehow digs it out.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky one! Very full, outside off. Pandya swings his bat but manages an outside edge. The ball rolls quickly past short thrid man who has no chance to stop it.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is dabbed to third man for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! On a length and just going down leg. Karthik fails to flick.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle at 137.4 kph. Pandya bunts it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Change. Josh Hazlewood to bowl out.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! Yet another excellent over from Ellis! This is on the pads. Karthik flicks it behind square on the leg side for a couple.
Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat now.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Nathan Ellis with yet another decisive ball! He has been superb with his slower deliveries! Gets the reward for it here. This is full and way outside off. Patel throws his arms but hits without much conviction. The ball goes high and to long off where Cameron Green takes a simple catch.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length and around off. Pandya opens the face of the bat and guides it to short third man. The batters cross.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Similar delivery like the previous one but this time Ellis removes the pace off the ball. Pandya looks to drive but gets an outside edge to the keeper.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is very full and outside off. Pandya does well to get some bat on it and the ball races past short third man for four.
