India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) End of a brilliant spell from Axar! Three big wickets while giving away just 17 runs. Outside off, this is slapped to covers for a single. 61 needed in 30 balls.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Wade reverse sweeps it straight to short third man.
14.4 overs (0 Run) No turn this time! Flatter ball, outside off. Wade prods to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, David pushes it through covers for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Wade punches it to long off for a single.
Matthew Wade is the next man in for Australia.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Axar Patel strikes again! India are doing well to keep chipping in wickets! Patel fires it full and around leg, he gets it to turn back in. Josh Inglis steps across to sweep but misses and gets bowled around his leg. He is pumped up as he gets his third wicket.
Axar Patel to bowl out now. He conceded 14 runs in his three overs and picked up two wickets.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Australia are keeping up with the required run rate! On middle, this is hit to long on for a single. 64 runs needed in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! On a length and on leg. Inglis makes room to punch but gets an outside edge and it goes in between the keeper and short third man for four.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on middle. Tim pulls it to deep square leg where Kohli runs to his right and makes a tumbling stop. Excellent. Just one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On middle. Blocked out.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary for the debutant! Short of a length and on middle. David pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off. Inglis nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single as Inglis hits it through mid-wicket. 75 runs needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Inglis is playing with an aggressive mindset! Shorter and on off, another googly. Inglis pulls it in the gap to deep mid-wicket for four more.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full, outside off, a googly. Inglis plays the reverse sweep over backward point for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, David is off the mark as he flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, pushed back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Inglis flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
The most anticipated debutant, Tim David is the next man in for Australia. Also, Yuzvendra Chahal (2-0-27-0) is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one bites the dust! India have another wicket and Australia have lost three wickets in two overs. What an over from Umesh Yadav, an eventful over. A slower bumper on middle. Glenn Maxwell makes room as he looks to ramp it away but gets an outside edge to the keeper. Another huge appeal for caught behind and the finger stays down. India take it upstairs once again. Ultra Edge shows a SPIKE and it is Glenn Maxwell who has to walk back now. Dinesh Karthik pouched it cleanly.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On middle. Inglis tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Inglis punches it to covers.
Josh Inglis comes out to the middle now.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Yadav fires it very full and outside off. Smith pre-meidtates to play the scoop but adjusts late to dab it away only to get an edge to the keeper. There was a clear edge and an appeal for caught behind follows but the finger stays down. India are convinced there was an edge and they review it. An edge is found in slow-motion. Ultra Edge confirms it and the on-field decision is changed. Australia lose another wicket.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dropped! On a length and outside off. Smith cuts it on the up and to point. Suryakumar Yadav dives to his left but fails to catch it. A boundary.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Steven Smith goes innovative! This is full and outside off. Smith shuffles across and paddles it well over fine leg, all the way for a biggie. A rarity as Smith doesn't play this type of shot much.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Three runs and a wicket off the over! Floats it up, outside off. Smith eases it to long off for one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, slower in the air and outside off. Smith misses his sweep.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Maxwell flicks it to square leg to get off the mark with a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, Maxwell works it to point.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, Smith pushes it to long off for a single.
The 'Big Show', Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat now.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Green goes and India have the breakthrough right after the drinks break! Patel delivers it full and way outside off. Green looks to slog-sweep but toe ends his shot. The ball goes high in the night sky and to long on. In safe pair of hands of Virat Kohli who takes it. Excellent innings from Cameron Green who goes for a quick fiery fifty.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 209, are 148/5. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.