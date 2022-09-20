India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderful shot! This is pitched up and on middle, Axar Patel stays there and shows the full face of his bat to drive it straight past the bowler for a boundary.
14.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, Axar Patel works it to the right of mid-wicket where the fielder dives and stops it.
Change. Pat Cummins (2-0-21-0) is into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Pandya shuffles across early and Green fires it full. Pandya jams it out to cover.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! On a length and outside off, a bit of width and Pandya slaps it through covers for a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around off. Patel punches it through covers for a single.
Axar Patel is next in.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Cameron Green strikes now and gets the wicket of the dangerous Yadav. He bowls this back of length and around off, Suryakumar Yadav tries to guide it towards third man, but it is too close to his body and he ends up getting a thin outside edge towards the keeper, Matthew Wade makes no mistake. A poor shot selection and Suryakumar Yadav walks back frustrated.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, on middle, Hardik Pandya looks to pull it but get an top edge towards fine leg, it falls well short of the fielder. A single is taken.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot from Pandya this time! Green bowls this short and on middle, Hardik Pandya moves deep and swats it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back for SKY. This one is even bigger. Zampa again floats this up, lands full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav stays there and slogs it over the deep mid-wicket fence for another biggie.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav clears his front leg and smokes it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Too much flight this time on off. Pandya eases it to long off for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle. Yadav works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, it's pushed to long off for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, whipped to square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Pandya dabs it out to backward point.
Hardik Pandya comes in.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Australia get the priced wicket of Rahul. Josh Hazlewood bowls this full and on the pads, KL Rahul looks to whip it away, but tries to hit it too hard and cannot get the right elevation as it is not from the middle of the bat. As a result, the ball goes in the air and towards deep square leg where Nathan Ellis settles under it and takes a good catch. Rahul will be kicking himself as he was set and could have done more damage.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A great effort in the deep, but the ball finds the fence. Hazlewood bowls this short and on middle, KL Rahul pulls it towards wide of long on where Glenn Maxwell runs to his right and dives to go for the catch, but the ball falls short of him and goes through to the fence.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav works it with the inner half of the bat towards square leg for a run.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! This is a fantastic shot from Sky. Hazlewood serves this fuller, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav gets behind the line and flicks it wristily over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
11.1 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on leg, angling in, KL Rahul pushes it towards long on for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for KL Rahul! Zampa flights this up, full and on off, KL Rahul drives it towards long off a run. This has been a special innings from Rahul and he will look to take India to a big total now.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and around off, KL Rahul looks to guide it towards point but gets an inside edge to the leg side.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Looped up, on leg, Suryakumar Yadav comes down the track but yorks himself and digs it towards long on for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A bit short, on middle, KL Rahul makes room and cuts it through cover-point for another run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav goes down and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg, KL Rahul uses his feet and eases it towards long on for a single.
