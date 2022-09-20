India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.5 overs (1 Run) Wide!
4.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to Chahal who parries it to mid off for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, around leg. Green steps down as he looks to sweep but misses. It rolls off the pads to square leg.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around leg. Green backs away and punches it back to the bowler.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Lopped up on middle. Smith works it through mid-wicket for a single.
Change. Spin from both ends as Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, full and outside off. Green makes room and punches it straight to the man at cover.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Smith nudges it to mid-wicket for a single. He is off the mark.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around off. Smith inner edges his drive to mid on.
Steven Smith walks out to bat at number 3.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Patel gets the breakthrough! Patel tosses it up, angling around middle, this one skids through. Finch tries to slog-sweep it across but gets beaten on the inside edge and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. The fiery start by Australia get a pause.
3.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Green works it to mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle. Blocked out.
Axar Patel to bowl now.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary in the over. 14 runs from this over. This is on a length and outside off. Finch again looks to drive but slices it over backward point for a boundary.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, kept out.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The crowd is stunned by the start! Just brilliant from Australia! On a length and outside off. Finch slashes it over point for a one-bounce four.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Length ball, outside off, this one nips away slightly. Finch tries to go over covers but gets a thick outside edge to the third man fence.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, at 136 clicks. Finch fails to flick it away and gets hit high on the pads.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length and on middle, nips back in. Finch nudges it to square leg for a couple. Good running.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots but the damage was done earlier! 16 runs off the over! Green is showcasing his power here. Fuller ball, outside off. Green drives but finds mid off.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A dot ball! Short again, outside off. Green tries to pull but misses.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make it four in a row! A clear role for Green here! Short in length and outside off. Green pulls it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three in a row! This was absolutely powered! A back-of-a-hand delivery, outside off. Green again thumps it back to Yadav who gets a hand on it but such was the power in that shot that the ball still raced away to the fence.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered! Short of a length and outside off. Green opens his body and thumps it over the bowler for a boundary.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! For the first time, Green is opening the batting ever and he scores a boundary! This is on the pads, it is flicked through square leg for a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Umesh Yadav.
0.6 over (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Finch keeps it out.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Two runs! Length ball, outside off. Finch punches off the back foot through cover-point. A bit of miscommunication with the fielders there and a couple of runs are taken.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Finch opens the face of the bat but fails to work it away. Three dots after the six.
0.3 over (0 Run) Kumar serves it way outside off now. Finch drops it to point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Kumar drags his length back and serves it on middle. Finch keeps it out on the leg side.
0.1 over (6 Runs) SIX! That is some start by Australia! What a shot by Finch to get off the mark! Doesn't look like he is out of form with a shot like this! This is full and outside off, this is lofted over long off for a biggie.
