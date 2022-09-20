India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Yadav punches it back to Ellis who gets a big hand on it. Australia will be happy of the sides till now.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to the middle.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kohli goes now! A big, big wicket for Australia!
4.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one this time, on leg, KL Rahul drives it towards wide mid on for a single.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) Ellis continues to bowl on a good length, on off, KL Rahul moves back and punches it past the diving point fielder for a brace.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Virat Kohli guides it past point for a run.
4.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Ellis serves this full but down the leg side, Virat Kohli misses his flick. Wided.
4.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and around off, Virat Kohli pushes it towards covers.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lucky boundary but Rahul won't mind. Zampa bowls this slower through the air, on middle and turning away a bit, KL Rahul looks to drive it, but slices it in the air, and the ball goes just over the cover fielder and races away to the fence.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, KL Rahul makes room and drives it firmly but finds the fielder at covers.
3.4 overs (1 Run) This is again on a yorker length and on middle, Virat Kohli this time drills it towards long on for an easy single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Looped up, almost on a yorker length and on middle, Virat Kohli digs it out towards mid off.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, outside off, slower in the air. Kohli punches it straight to cover-point.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Zampa serves it full and on the pads. Kohli keeps it out.
Change. Spin already as Adam Zampa to bowl now. A slip for Kohli.
2.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely comeback from Josh! Serves on a nagging length, outside off, makes it to move away slightly. Rahul pushes and misses.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding! This is full and outside off at 135 clicks. Rahul tries to work on the leg side but gets an outside edge to third man. It was hit fine and Adam Zampa had to move across, he slides but fails to stop.
Virat Kohli is the new man in.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Josh Hazlewood gets the breakthrough and this is a huge wicket for the Aussies as the Indian skipper has to go back to the hut. Hazlewood serves this full and on the pads, Rohit Sharma looks to flick it away but is a bit casual into his shot. As a result, he hits it in the air from the toe end of his bat towards the deep square leg region where Nathan Ellis runs forward, slides under the ball to take a terrific catch. India lose their first.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg, KL Rahul tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Rahul comes down the track again and Hazlewood pulls his length back a bit, on off, KL Rahul tries to play at it but misses.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Rahul gets into the act now. Hazlewood bowls this full and on middle, KL Rahul takes a couple of steps down the pitch and flicks it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot this! This is full and outside off, Rohit Sharma comes down the track and slashes at it and it goes over point for a boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Cummins pulls his length back a bit now and bowls this around off, Rohit Sharma looks to push it away but misses.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! We have got the first maximum of the innings! This is full and on the pads, Rohit Sharma stays back and flicks it towards the fine leg fence, Josh Hazlewood comes too far in from the ropes and watches the ball go over his head for a biggie. He misjudged the flight there.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Cummins serves this full and on middle and leg, swinging in, Rohit Sharma looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on his pads as the ball goes nowhere.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller and outside off, Rohit Sharma pushes it with the outer half of his bat towards cover-point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Pat Cummins starts with a good-length delivery, around off, Rohit Sharma stays back and blocks it out.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Pat Cummins.
0.6 over (0 Run) A tidy start from Josh Hazlewood! He delivers this on middle. Rahul knocks it straight to mid on.
0.5 over (2 Runs) TWO RUNS! A length ball on middle. Rahul flicks it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
0.4 over (0 Run) A late movement again! This is on a length and outside off, jags away. Rahul looks to push it away but he fails to connect.
0.3 over (1 Run) A QUICK SINGLE! Rohit is off the mark. Sharma comes down the track and Josh serves a fuller ball, around off. Sharma works it to mid-wicket and runs across for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length and around off, at 137.2 kph, it nips away slightly. Sharma is slightly squared up as he looks to flick but gets a soft leading edge to covers.
0.1 over (1 Run) India are off the mark! Hazlewood starts with a fuller ball on the pads. Rahul flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
Done with all the pre-match formalities. The Aussie players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the openers for India. Josh Hazlewood to start with the ball. A slip in place. Let's go...
It's time for action, folks! The players from both teams walk out for their respective national anthems. It is Australia's national anthem first and then followed by India's national anthem.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India says every game is an opportunity to correct themselves from the past. Adds they will try and play the same way they have been doing in the last few months. Shares after what happened in the Asia Cup, they have a chance to reflect on what went wrong. Reckons that they try and pick the strongest team every time. Informs Harshal Patel is back. Adds Jasprit Bumrah is not fit enough but probably will come back in the next game. Shares Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal will be his spinners and Rishabh Pant misses out.
Aaron Finch, the captain of Australia says that they will bowl first. Adds that it is about building up to the World Cup and get some more information about the boys. Mentions that any time they play India it is a fiesty contest. Tells that they will bowl first as the dew might come in the second innings. Shares the pitch is hard and flat. Informs that they have a late change. Nathan Ellis comes in for Kane Richardson. Tim David is making his debut and Cameron Green will open the batting alongside the skipper.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David (ON HIS DEBUT), Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favor of AUSTRALIA. They will BOWL first!
BREAKING - The wait is over for Tim David as he is all set to make his international debut. He receives his debut cap from Matthew Wade.
