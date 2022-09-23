India vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Ground Inspection At 7 PM
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Focus remains on star pacer Jasprit Bumrahas India take on Australia in the second T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Focus remains on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as India take on Australia in the second T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday. The toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield. The death bowling has been India's Achilles heel, failing to defend a 208-run total in the serious opener. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form, especially, has been the topic of discussion. The star pacer was taken to the cleaners in the first T20I, as well as the Asia Cup. It will be interesting to see whether Bumrah makes his comeback, and if he does, who will make way for the star pacer. Australia lead the series 1-0, and are likely to stick with the same playing XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India (probable): Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Australia (probable): Aaron Finch (capt), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Here are the LIVE score updates of 2nd T20 Match between India and Australia straight from the VCA Stadium in Nagpur
- 18:26 (IST)IND vs AUS: Official UpdateToss has been delayed due to a wet outfiled.
Ground inspection at 7 PM.
Update - Toss delayed due to wet outfield. Inspection at 7 PM IST#INDvAUS— BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022Stay tuned
- 18:15 (IST)IND vs AUS: Will Bumrah make his comeback?Death bowling has been India's Achilles heel, and the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a concern for the team. There has been talk that Jasprit Bumrah could make his return after recovering from an injury. The star pacer has been bowling in the nets, but it all comes down to whether he is match fit or not.Toss in 15 minutes. Stay tuned
- 17:43 (IST)IND vs AUS: HelloGood evening and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I between India and Australia from the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. It has been raining since the last two days, and the practice sessions of both teams were cancelled on the eve of the match.Hopefully, we can have a full game. If not, atleast some action..STAY TUNED!!!