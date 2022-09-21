It was a forgettable night for the Indian cricket team on Tuesday as they lost the first T20I by four wickets against Australia in Mohali. Despite putting up a big total of 208/6, the Rohit Sharma-led side failed to defend the score as Australia romped to the target in 19.2 overs. The team's main fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-52-0) and Harshal Patel (4-0-49-0) conceded 101 runs in eight overs. For most part, India were left frustrated as they desperately searched for wickets. India skipper Rohit Sharma also was left frustrated too with the way the match progressed.

By 11.2 overs, Australia had reached 122/2 chasing a 209-run target. Umesh Yadav was bowling the 12th over when Steve Smith edged one to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. While the umpire considered that Smith was not out, the Indian camp went for DRS and got a favourable result. Then on the last ball of the same over, Glenn Maxwell edged one to Karthik. Yet again, after the umpire signalled 'not out', the Indian camp went for DRS and got a favourable result. It was at this time when Rohit looked very frustrated. He even jokingly choked Karthik.

Watch: Rohit Sharma Jokingly Chokes Dinesh Karthik

In the match, India's frailties with the ball were laid bare. Batting first, KL Rahul (55 off 35 balls) and Hardik Pandya (71 not out off 30 balls) helped India post a daunting 208 for six after Australia put the hosts in to bat. Australia were dominant in the run chase, romping home in 19.2 overs. Last year's World Cup hero Matthew Wade (45 not out off 21) and Cameron Green (61 off 30) played special knocks to make short work of a stiff target.

With PTI inputs