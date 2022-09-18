India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, the BCCI confirmed in an official media release on Sunday. Umesh Yadav has been named as his replacement. Shami was originally named in the squad for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami will not be able to take part in the upcoming three-day Mastercard T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19," stated the official release.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement," it added.

The board has also confirmed that pacer Navdeep Saini has been ruled out of the India A one-day series against New Zealand A after sustaining a right groin injury.

"Navdeep Saini sustained a right groin injury on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy semi-final match between North Zone and South Zone. He is ruled out of the ongoing tournament and also from the upcoming three-match one-day series between India A and New Zealand A. Saini will now head to the NCA for further management of his injury," stated the release.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rishi Dhawan as Saini's replacement in India A squad.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Promoted

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa.