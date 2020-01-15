Sourav Ganguly, Steve Waugh Unite At Wankhede To Send Fans Into Nostalgia 

Sourav Ganguly and Steve Waugh, once fierce rivalries on the field, united during the first One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia to sent fans into nostalgia. The cricket legends were seen indulged in a long discussion while the proceedings in the Mumbai ODI unfolded. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also posted a picture from the meeting on his Instagram account. He captioned the picture as, "Competed with this man for a long period .. tremendous respect". Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who had played under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly, liked the picture and commented "legends" on it.

The 2000-01 and 2003-04 series between India and Australia will be etched in the minds of cricket fans for a longtime. The 2003-04 series was the swansong for Waugh as he bade adieu to international cricket at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Ganguly is also remembered for frustrating Waugh during the 2000-01 series. It has been said often the ''Prince of Kolkata'' used to make Waugh wait for the toss before the start of every Test match.

Ganguly went on to make more than 7,000 runs in the longest format of the game, while Waugh registered 10,927 runs.

India, meanwhile, lost the Mumbai ODI by 10-wicket to Australia. They also conceded a 0-1 lead to the visitors in the three-match series.

India will host Australia in Rajkot for the second ODI while the final match will be played at Bengaluru on January 19.

