"One Of Us Wanted To Keep Going": Rohit Sharma On Partnership With Virat Kohli

Updated: 20 January 2020 00:07 IST

Rohit Sharma said there was no one better than Virat Kohli to come out to bat when a big partnership was needed.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put on a 137-run stand for the second wicket. © AFP

The elegant Rohit Sharma had tried to experiment with his game in the first two ODIs but stuck to his original template of wait and attack during his series-winning century against Australia on Sunday. Rohit (119) scored his 29th ODI hundred to deliver another 'Hit-Man Show' in a successful chase of 287. "On days like this, if it comes off, it looks good," said Rohit after winning his umpteenth Man of the Match award.

"The first two games, I was trying to do something different, and it didn't come off. Today, I just wanted to be there, and I was able to stay till 35th or 36th over," Rohit added.

The vice-captain praised his skipper, who has been a master of big chases.

"It was an important game, the decider, and we wanted to come out and enjoy ourselves. To keep that Australian batting under 290 was a great effort. Once KL got out, it needed nobody better than the captain himself," he added.

So what was the discussion between the two out there in the middle during their match-winning 137-run stand?

"The talk we had in the middle was that one of us wanted to keep going. At no stage, did we want the momentum to go towards the opposition. I was middling the ball well, and I said I would be the one to take the chances."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs Australia 2020 India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put on a 137-run stand against Australia
  • Rohit Sharma said they discussed that one of them needed to play long
  • He said they did not want the momentum to shift at any point
