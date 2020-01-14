A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.4 overs, India are 197/5. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
39.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Jadeja slashes it with power and cuts it through point and ends Powerplay 2 with a boundary.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Once again short and on the pads, Pant heaves it but there is a man in the deep so just one.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Jadeja milks it to long on for a single.
39.3 overs (2 Runs) This time Jadeja punches it through covers and gets a couple.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Short just outside off, Jadeja looks to cut but this is too close to hit that and he misses.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Just a single. Agar is lucky as that was a poor ball. On the pads and short, Pant swings his bat but there is deep square leg in place so just a single.
38.6 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Good running by the duo but good fielding by Richardson too. Length ball outside off, Jadeja opens the face of the bat and guides this one towards third man. Kane there runs to his right, gathers the ball and throws it towards the striker's end. He hits with a throw from the deep and the Australian players seem pretty confident that they have got Jadeja out. The umpire goes upstairs and the replays roll in to show that the Aussies are wrong and Jadeja is in. He is very quick and running him out will be a difficult task.
Run out appeal and Jadeja is the man in question. Replays roll in and show that Jadeja is well in.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle, pushed down to mid on.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Jadeja comes ahead and pushes this ball towards cover.
38.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked towards square leg for a single. First single after 9 balls. India going very slow right now and need to step on the gas soon.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, defended by Pant.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Appeal turned down! Full ball around leg, Pant tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent over from Agar. Maiden from Agar. He is the bowler these two will look to take but he has got rid of one more and that too without conceding a single run. Flatter on off, Jadeja cannot do much but just push it to cover.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Still no run of the over. On the pads, Jadeja flicks it but still cannot find the gap.
37.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Jadeja looks to sweep but it goes off the lower half of his bat.
37.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Jaddu blocks it.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads, Jadeja turns it behind square on the leg side but does not get any run.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter on middle and off, Jadeja punches it to the left of the bowler.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling. Full and wide outside off. It is just inside the tramline and Pant leaves it alone.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single towards mid-wicket with a flick.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wide and punished by Jadeja. Back of a length outside off, Jadeja slashes it through point. Zampa tries to stop it with a dive by coming in from third man but fails to do so.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball wide outside off. Jadeja leaves it alone. The umpire does not signal it as wide as he finds the ball to be inside the tramline.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Pant runs it down to third man and gets a single. Pant is going on smartly here.
36.1 overs (0 Run) On off, Pant defends it to the on side.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Darts one on the pads, Jaddu flicks it to mid-wicket.
35.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That one is out of here and India need a lot more of these. Tossed up on off, Jadeja gets down on one knee and smokes his slog sweep over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Now turns it behind square on the leg side and gets a single.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot. Good over so far from Agar. On the pads, Pant flicks it but finds mid-wicket again.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Pant pulls it to mid-wicket.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Pant plays it back to the bowler.